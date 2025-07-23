Businesses we’d back: Eight ideas for Mexico that are ripe for the taking

From a beauty brand that makes the most of natural ingredients to a stationary shop that encourages customers to linger, here are products, services and industries that we see a ready market for.



As Latin America’s second-largest economy, Mexico has the expertise, population and market conditions to help your next venture succeed. We highlight some areas that are wide open for business.

1.

Manufacturing: Automotive

A car maker to get the region moving Mexico has a long track record of making cars. Often that has meant foreign brands setting up plants in the north from which to export to the huge US market across the border. Given the country’s expertise and wealth of engineers, there is surely room for a viable Mexican motor brand that could service Latin America and, one day, export further afield. It could take inspiration from the Volkswagen Beetle that is beloved by Mexican drivers. And while its entry-level car would run on petrol, a “Made in Mexico” electric version could spotlight the country’s hi-tech manufacturing skills. This year has already seen the arrival of Mexico’s first e-bus, from exporter Megaflux and manufacturer Dina. 2.

Services: Animal wellness

A standout in pet care About 70 per cent of Mexican households have a pet and the industry is ripe for start-ups. The country might already have websites such as Pasea Perros, which finds dog walkers for owners as far afield as Campeche and Chiapas but there’s still an untapped market – whether it’s for a line-up of chihuahua-inspired grooming products or a treats brand that draws on Mexican speciality ingredients (see US start-up Wagwell, which has taken a big bite out of the market). There are also opportunities for an online-driven pet daycare service or a new breed of veterinary service. Los Angeles brand Modern Animal provides a successful model: offering pet pampering in a well-designed, trustworthy setting would quickly get tails wagging.

3.

Hospitality: Restaurants

A chain of tasty, stylish bistros Mexico has its fair share of star chefs, from trailblazer Enrique Olvera to fêted names such as Edo López, Lucho Martínez and Elena Reygadas. We would happily invest in a well-priced restaurant group that faithfully represents the country’s 31 states and capital, with outposts dotted around a few key cities and beach resorts across Mexico. The concept would be to reintroduce forgotten flavours from the regions to the country, with a view to a potential global roll-out. As for the look? Mexico has no shortage of graphic-design talent to work on the visual identity. For international inspiration, we like the style of Jack’s Wife Freda, whose playful aesthetics can be seen in its five outposts in New York. 4.

Transport: Traffic management

A company to shift cities up a gear There have been recent mobility breakthroughs but what about a private company that could raise funds, offer consultancy services and work with municipalities to create greener town centres and reduce traffic? While we salute public transport initiatives such as Mexico City’s Cablebús gondola, it’s not solving the mess on the ground. Our plucky new start-up would assist existing mobility companies, look for new shared transit options, help implement traffic calming and improve bike-sharing infrastructure. From Nuevo León to Veracruz, regions are sprawling with urban growth and there’s a pressing need for some smart thinking to help keep cities moving.

5.

Cosmetics: Make-up

A new face in the beauty world

As consumer spending rises, the beauty market is poised and ready. Native brands, such as Xinú perfumery, have distinguished themselves by creating distinctive bricks-and-mortar experiences. But there’s an opening for other Mexican brands nationally, in the rest of North America and beyond. With readily available natural ingredients, such as prickly pear, cactus, tepezcohuite and blue agave, the stage is set for glowing success.

6.

Beverages: Soft drinks

A healthy hydrator with a touch of fizz Mexican Coke, which is made with real cane sugar, not corn syrup as it is in the US, is sought after far beyond the shores of Sayulita. But there’s an opportunity for healthy drinks from an independent maker too. We would love to see a range of organic drinks that draw on local herbs and flavours. Some upstart brands are already getting in on the action: take Oasis and its Club Suero electrolyte drink, which debuted earlier this year and features limes from Veracruz, agave syrup and salt. Our bubbly brew would take inspiration from the timeless label design of Monterrey’s Topo Chico. 7.

Retail: Stationery

A shop to write home about Mexico’s metropolises need a top-notch stationery shop in the vein of London’s Present & Correct or Milan’s Fratelli Bonvini – a place to get postcards and writing paper, and stock up on pens and notebooks. It would carry the best stationery from Germany to Japan and champion emerging Mexican brands. Mexico already has spots such as OfficeMax for work supplies and Papelería Lumen for art paraphernalia – but it’s missing a place to casually linger in. It would feature plenty of beautiful wrapping paper, much of it incorporating Mexican design and motifs – and, of course, a dedicated gift-wrapping service.

8.

Defence: Arms and aerospace

A regional security champion

Mexico’s defence sector has the potential to boom, given its proximity to the vast US market. The Mexican government clearly feels the same – earlier this year the country’s president, Claudia Sheinbaum, opened the sixth edition of the capital’s aerospace fair, Famex. The fledgling Latin American and Caribbean Space Agency is based in the country too. The government is looking to push technological independence and develop “Made in Mexico” through its Plan México, including funding a range of smes. There is room for companies to make everything from whole planes to components, given that areas such as turbine production are growing. New players shouldn’t look to compete with the likes of the US, UK, Israel, Germany or Japan. Nascent plane maker Oaxaca Aerospace knows that well. Instead, they should focus on offering competitive prices that developing countries might be interested in.

