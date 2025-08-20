How Spain’s iconic trolley brand is rolling into international hearts

Rolser has been manufacturing finely tuned, beautifully made personal shopping trolleys for almost 60 years. Just like its bags on wheels, the company is always on the move, innovating in design, technology and materials.

Well-crafted everyday objects often hide their greatness in plain sight. Consider the shopping trolley. Spanish manufacturer Rolser has spent almost 60 years developing sleek, durable designs that make life easier. These fabric-covered, two-wheeled trolleys might be associated with older people doing their weekly shop but you’ll find a Rolser trolley in the homes of 63 per cent of Spaniards, according to the family-run company. Meanwhile, on the streets of Barcelona or Madrid, you’re as likely to spot artists ferrying paint and brushes in their Rolser as you are to see families out for a day at the beach using one to stow umbrellas, chairs and snacks.

Rolling in the right direction Rolser’s 8 Plus model is not only made from recycled materials but is itself 100 per cent recyclable

Rolser was founded in 1966 as a maker of palm and wicker baskets. That it is now a fixture of life in Spain attests to its durability as a brand and the reliable quality of its products. Some 80 per cent of the company’s manufacturing takes place at its headquarters in Pedreguer, a town roughly halfway between Valencia and Alicante.

Surrounded by lemon orchards and a stone’s throw from the Mediterranean, Pedreguer is the ancestral home town of the Server family. Cousins Mireia and Vicent Server are the co-CEOs of Rolser and the third generation of the family to lead the business. When Monocle visits, the pair guide us through its 21,000 sq m facility, where we see workers busily feeding aluminium tubing into a purpose-built machine, which cuts and folds the metal into the frames that give the trolleys their distinctive shape. More than 100 employees work in the factory, where some 2,500 units roll off the production line every day. Producing an average of half a million trolleys per year, the company pulled in nearly €20m of revenue in 2024.

Rolser has long been the top choice of discerning Spanish matriarchs, who have a nose for high-calibre goods. But the brand now also ships to more than 60 countries and has a second factory in Vietnam, founded in 2018; there it produces textiles, such as William Morris prints, to serve equally selective consumers in Australia, China, Singapore and Japan.

The heart of the business, however, remains in Pedre­guer. “We have very special ties to this land,” says Vicent, over the din of workers snapping wheels onto chassis on a nearby assembly line. “By creating work for the community, we threw our support behind the people of this area and tried to foster an industry that wasn’t tourism. In itself, tourism is good – but over the years local manufacturing has largely been snuffed out.”

Olivia Fornés Agulles applies the finishing touches to a Plegamatic Jaime Fornés Roig is hard at work on the Rolser production line

On the factory floor, Olivia Fornés Agulles is rhythmically working on the final assembly and packing of Rolser’s signature trolley, the Plegamatic, which folds up like a handbag and can be draped over the shoulder when empty. This year will mark 40 years since Fornés Agulles joined the company, for which her sister, brother-in-law, nephew and ex-husband also work. “At this point, it’s simply love that keeps me here,” she says with a smile. “I love this company. It has given me so much.”

Mireia tells Monocle that Rolser has a deep culture of co-operation, which starts with the family. “In the end, everyone here has the same aim,” she says. “What people want most is to work in service of a shared dream and to make it a success.” To that end, key departments, such as design and sales, are headed by members of the Server clan and the company’s previous generation of leaders is helping to ensure Rolser’s longevity by advising the new guard and passing down time-tested values (Mireia’s father, Joan, is the company’s president). This approach has kept her wheels on and ensured a stable transition in leadership.

Rolser was the first company in Spain to mass-produce a shopping trolley, and its strong visual branding, coupled with a refusal to manufacture items that didn’t carry the Rolser logo, has made it a household name. Supermarket chains such as Carrefour and popular department store El Corte Inglés faithfully stock Rolser merchandise.

Trolley frames ready for assembly

While there are imitators, Vicent says that the company is maintaining its edge by making sure to invest in research and development. “Competition is great because it pushes you,” he says. “We always have two or three major projects under way that normally take about two years to fully develop.”

Such innovations have included treble wheels, which make it easier to take your trolley up flights of stairs, and a version made entirely from recycled materials. Rolser also manufactures ladders and ironing boards; a recent model that’s reminiscent of a surfboard incorporated recycled clothes hangers. (About 55 per cent of the plastic materials used in Rolser products are recycled.)

Mireia is determined to show the world the value of choosing a Rolser trolley over bulky carrier bags. “When I joined the company in 2000, we didn’t have a department that was dedicated to exports,” she says. “We were just selling passively to countries such as France, the Netherlands and the UK.” By 2005, the business had launched an exports division and she began attending trade fairs, such as Frankfurt’s Ambiente, where she could demonstrate the benefits of owning a high-quality shopping trolley to those outside Spain. Rolser’s regular presence at such events has spurred its team to innovate. “Every year we must present something fresh and new,” says Mireia. In 2023 the brand made headway into the US market with a chic yet sustainable model sold at New York’s Museum of Modern Art.

Pattern cutting one of Rolser’s more vibrant models

Rolser recognises that an object that makes your life easier should also be pleasing to the eye. But to its design and marketing teams, true beauty lies in customers’ appreciation for their efforts and the ways in which they use the company’s thoughtfully developed wares – whether it’s for a commonplace trip to the mercado or a dash to the beach on a sweltering day.

According to one faithful Rolser user, there is no cargo too precious for these trolleys. One story goes that a jeweller in Valencia was looking to transfer his precious goods to a new shop; rather than attract unwanted attention by hiring an armoured car and guards, he enlisted the help of a group of Rolser-toting grannies. Their shopping trolleys were loaded up with boxes of jewellery, with bunches of leeks placed on top – their green ends innocently poking out from the carts’ uppermost fabric flap. Jewellery in tow, the women walked through Valencia just as they would on any other day, safely delivering their cargo to its new home, with passersby unaware of the treasures held within their Rolsers. It’s a fitting anecdote: there is always more than meets the eye when it comes to an unassuming sets of wheels.

Nacho Martín

Design director, Accenture Song

Barrio de Las Letras What’s in your Rolser?

Normally food but today I’m moving some heavy design tomes with ease. Describe you Rolser in a word:

Ferrari. Heather and Oliver Evans

Specialist guide (toddler still unemployed)

Quinta de Los Molinos Park What’s in your Rolser?

Groceries, dinosaurs, cars, water bottles, peace of mind – and today, my son.



How long have you had it?

More than three years. I’ve had other carritos but once I had a child, I needed an upgrade.

Javier Pérez-Viu

Creative strategist and coach

Outside Alma Nomad bakery, Chamberí What’s in your Rolser?

Normally it’s sparkling water, tech cables and survival snacks. Today it’s running shoes, electrolytes and a back-up hard drive.



Describe your Rolser in a word:

Faithful. Daniel Chalmeta

Strategic partner manager, Meta

Outside Mercado Los Mostenses What’s in your Rolser?

Some eucalyptus for my flat, groceries and some new summer clothes I just bought for my birthday trip to the Baleares. How long have you had it?

It came with the flat when I rented it and I use it more than I expected.

Eva Yatsutko

Painter

Walking through Malasaña How long have you had your Rolser?

I’m a newbie. Until a year ago I was using only backpacks. What’s in your Rolser?

Food. Today I’m carting vegan empanadas, four types of cheese, kiwi juice and kefir. Marisa Santamaría

Researcher, design curator and teacher

Plaza de Olavide, Chamberí Where are you going?

To fully restock my fridge because I’ve been in Milan for two weeks.



How long have you had your Rolser?

There’s been a Rolser in my house since I can remember. They simplify the heavy slog of daily life.

Jenni Dawes

Future visualisation teacher

Walking through Lavapiés Where are you coming from?

I’m on my way back with all the materials from a workshop I run called How to Remember the Future.



How do you “roll”?

Mindfully. Yoeri Zavrel

Eyewear designer

Walking through Conde Duque What’s in your Rolser?

Usually market-fresh groceries but today I’m carrying boxes of eyewear deliveries from my brand (Sample Eyewear, if you’re asking).



How do you “roll”?

Like greased lightning.

Mikolaj Bielski

Artistic director, Réplika Teatro

Barrio de Argüelles What’s in your Rolser?

Imagination, surprises and uncertainty – props basically.



How do you “roll”?

Slightly overflowing, keeping it together, holding space for small producers. Fabián Sobrino

Real-estate agent

Leaving Lidl in Malasaña How long have you had your Rolser?

A few years but I wish I’d had it longer – it’s the best.



What’s in your Rolser?

The heaviest things, whatever fits. It’s a good alternative to plastic bags.

Violeta Dai

Art and project director

Outside Mercado Barceló

What’s in your Rolser?

Today there are plants, a vase of flowers, a bunch of rocks, a bag of earth and tree bark – for a photoshoot, I promise.



Describe your Rolser in a word:

Señora.