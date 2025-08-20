Inside Royal Carribbean’s Nordic-built ‘megaship’ that’s making waves in the shipbuilding industry

With a waterfall, ice rink and surf simulator, the Star of the Seas pushes the limits of cruise design. But what does it mean for travellers, and for Finland’s booming cruise ship output?

At 365 metres long and 20 decks high, the scale of the Star of the Seas is more in keeping with a moveable skyscraper than a boat. At its handing-over ceremony at Meyer shipyard in Turku, owners Royal Caribbean confirmed that it was the largest cruise ship ever built – an honour that it shares with its less-than-humbly-named sister vessel, Icon of the Seas.

What’s on board? Eight themed neighbourhoods, a waterslide taller than most office buildings, an ice rink, a surf simulator and room for as many as 7,000 passengers.

The logic of megaships may seem out of sync with the current trend towards smaller hotels and trips rooted in a sense of place and ‘authenticity’ – a term that’s open to scrutiny – but the cruise industry is buoyant and the vessels seem to be getting bigger as the industry grows.

Washington based Cruise Lines International says that almost 40 million people will take a cruise in 2025, with many more considering taking the plunge for the first time. Size brings efficiency, variety and, if you ask the operators, a sense of total escape. These ships are not only a means of seeing the world but also a destination: a hotel, shopping centre, theme park and tropical island all in one.

Shipbuilding is a major force in Finland. It employs 30,000 people and contributes €12bn to the economy every year. In Turku that strength is matched by momentum. Four more vessels of the same class are in the works, ensuring that shipbuilding – and, as brands see it, world-building – remains a modern point of pride for Finland’s oldest city.

The scale of ships is one thing and the size of opportunity is another. Luxury brands are testing the water with cruises at various scales, from Explora Journeys and Ritz-Carlton to Belmond, while Four Seasons Yachts and Aman at Sea are set to launch in 2026 and 2027 respectively.

