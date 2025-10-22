The Commute: Tag along Rebekka Bay’s bike ride through Copenhagen

In the latest leg of The Commute, we join Rebekka Bay, the creative director of Nordic textile and homeware brand Marimekko, for a bike ride through the Danish capital. Based within a few minutes of the company’s Danish creative studio, Bay doesn’t have far to pedal – which is lucky, because her bike basket is often full of fabric bolts, swatches and items that inspire her.

Are you a morning person?

No. If I’m planning to do something, such as a run, it requires careful organisation the night before. I don’t really have breakfast. If I’m lucky – and on most days I am – my husband gets up ﬁrst and brings me coffee in bed. Then I have a ginger shot and I’m out the door.

What’s your preferred mode of transport?

I live so close to the office that I walk or ride my bike – it’s an old, red men’s bike without gears. I gave up on fancy bicycles when my previous one was stolen. It was very beautiful, with a Brooks leather saddle, for which I had picked out my own Pantone colour. After losing that, I wanted the most basic bike in the world.

What do you carry with you?

A few years ago I had a wire basket ﬁtted. I work between Helsinki, the office in Copenhagen and my home, so I tend to carry things around for my own reference: magazines, books, colour swatches, clippings, prints and samples that I ferry from Helsinki to Copenhagen. It’s a bit like an office on wheels. I’m also someone who always has a pencil case and a notepad to hand. My favourite place to pick up supplies in Copenhagen is Cinnober, a bookshop that stocks beautiful Japanese stationery.

Any stops along the way?

I always grab a coffee. In summer I sit outside at Andersen & Maillard on Ny Østergade; when it’s colder, I go to Coffee Collective around the corner.

You moved to Copenhagen ﬁve years ago. What do you like about living here?

It feels as though I’m a tourist in my own town, which means that I can see all of the great things about it. Something that continues to amaze me is the harbour. It’s clean and you can jump in at any time of the year. I enjoy the food here too. We have the best bakeries, such as Hart Bageri and Buka. The restaurant scene is informal with democratic price points, casual settings and high-quality produce. The restaurant that I eat at most is an Italian one called Locale 21.

Headphones in or out?

I love the privacy that headphones give you. When I’m on a walk I usually listen to a podcast. I enjoy Bella Freud’s Fashion Neurosis and I have always loved Arman Naféei’s Are We on Air?

What do you do when you want a break from city life?

I’ll often jog around Kastellet, a citadel that still houses our secret service. But if I really need to switch off, I’ll drive north of the city to the Rudolph Tegners Museum and Statue Park. It’s really remote with no one around; the best time to visit is now.

