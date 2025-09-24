 Skip to main content
Chanel, Translator and About present three new arts & culture magazines to add to your stack

Chanel’s sumptuous visuals, Translator’s global perspectives, and About’s bold architecture coverage prove print media can still surprise, inspire and spark conversation.

1.
Arts & Culture Magazine, Chanel

In this launch issue, Swiss critic Hans Ulrich Obrist muses on the relationship between art and technology, while US photographer Roe Ethridge creates sumptuous still‑life shots of objects that once belonged to Gabrielle Chanel. Throughout, creatives are asked, “What comes next?” It’s a question that we’re eagerly asking of Chanel’s magazine production team too.

2.
Translator

“This is a way of platforming excellent writing from across the globe and giving English‑speaking readers a different frame of reference,” Charles Emmerson, Translator’s editor, tells Monocle. Highlights from the first issue include pieces on penguins in Patagonia and Donald Trump’s executive order to make English the official language of the US.

translatormag.co

3.
About

Inside 'About' magazine

“Its references are the 1970s and 1980s, when architecture was political and magazines were cultural projects,” says Alessandro Valenti, editor in chief of Hearst Magazines Italia’s hefty new publication About. The bilingual Italian and English title features photographs and blueprints of projects such as a Mexico City Pilares civic centre.

aboutplatform.com

Find out more about the titles that should be on your radar on The Stack, Monocle Radio’s weekly show about print media.

