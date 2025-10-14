Editor’s letter: Monocle’s inaugural Design Directory

Why the Monocle Design Directory? And why now? To answer these questions, we need to rewind to the launch of Monocle in 2007. Since our first issue, politics, business, fashion and culture have been filtered through the lens of design. Diplomatic residences have been scrutinised, national economies assessed in terms of their industrial-design output and social cohesion in cities measured in terms of newly built galleries, museums and institutions. It’s an approach to journalism that recognises that the work of architects, graphic designers, furniture makers and design brands is far-reaching – beyond simply making beautiful things, these creatives have the power to shape our lives and build communities. It’s what drew me to Monocle in 2010 as a designer on the lookout for benchmark projects and then – after a slight career pivot – as a design journalist in 2018. And it’s why we’re pressing play on our first stand-alone magazine dedicated solely to design.

(Image: Edmund Sumner)

The world today needs good design and architecture more than ever. Across our pages, you’ll find homes with substance, businesses with heft and some gorgeous products too. For example, one can look at the reporting of this publication’s deputy editor, Grace Charlton, who took a tour through the Balkans, visiting Cold War-era memorials. Originally built to recognise conflict and postwar development, these monuments tell a story that is as much about reconciling the past and the present as it is about recognising striking architecture. The report might just inspire your next roadtrip.

Complementing this is a story from Edmund and Yuki Sumner, a photographer-and-journalist super team, who examined how contemporary Mexican architects are building inspiring homes. Meanwhile, our editor in chief, Andrew Tuck, paid a visit to the father-and-son duo behind Fenix Originals. This Barcelona-based outfit is drawing attention to forgotten mid-century Spanish designers through the restoration of vintage furniture. It’s a cause that tugs at the heartstrings and provides buyers with unique furniture with which to kit out their homes and offices.

Naturally, some broader themes have emerged.

Immersing ourselves in design communities in Tokyo, Paris and São Paulo, we report on how traditional craftsmanship lays the foundations for innovation. In our visits to projects across the globe – from Bidadari Park in Singapore to a repurposed flyover space in Surat, India – we examine how design can help to build communities. These stories will hopefully inspire you to use design to improve your life and wellbeing, while delivering on our promise to spotlight uplifting projects and beautiful wares for your home.