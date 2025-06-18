Three unmissable highlights from day one of ‘3 Days of Design’ in Copenhagen

It’s all about context and working together at 3 Days of Design. That’s the message being hammered home at this year’s event, which runs until Friday and functions as Copenhagen’s de facto design week. Designers and brands present work in galleries and studios across the city and the fair has been billed by many as the biggest competitor to industry behemoth Salone del Mobile – and for good reason. It has grown year-on-year since its establishment in 2013 and is now drawing an international cohort, with Spain’s Santa & Cole and Italian firms such as Flos and Alpi all taking part.

Here are my highlights so far:

1.

Kvadrat & Vitra Café

Danish textile brand Kvadrat has teamed up with Vitra to transform its showroom into a pop-up café. The space showcases Vitra’s new collection of furnishings upholstered in Kvadrat textiles. “We share the same considered approach to our craft,” says Kvadrat’s Njusja de Gier, who manages collaborations for the brand and led the installation. “We have also shared a showroom in Copenhagen for years; it’s a long-term partnership that we want to celebrate.”

Over the course of 3 Days of Design, both businesses will use the space to host clients for meetings and lunch, while also allowing visitors to experience their products in a practical setting. “It’s the perfect way to bring our brands to life,” says de Gier.

The café was created in collaboration with Danish chef and cookbook author Mikkel Karstad. Known for his work in Michelin-starred kitchens, Karstad has refined a seasonal approach to cooking, focusing on simple, ingredient-led dishes that highlight the natural flavours of fresh produce, whether for breakfast, lunch or aperitivo.

kvadrat.dk, vitra.com

The Kvadrat & Vitra Café is open to the public at Klubiensvej 22, 2150 Copenhagen until Friday 20 June.

2.

Structures of Living by Frama

Frama’s Structures of Living exhibition, which is on show during 3 Days of Design, is an exploration of modular interiors that rethinks how we live, work and gather. Reimagining its flagship shop as a gridded environment, the exhibition brings together everyday functions such as sleeping, dining and relaxing into a single, flexible system. “It’s an invitation for a conversation about alternative living in a bigger context,” says the brand’s founder, Niels Strøyer Christophersen.

Conceived as a spatial enquiry rather than a traditional showcase, the installation’s interconnected interior reflects Frama’s ongoing interest in multi-use design and holistic living. It’s an exploration that continues at the brand’s gallery (adjacent to the flagship), which has been transformed into a “lived-in” apartment, where furnishings from Frama’s growing catalogue are not merely displayed so much as meant to be interacted with. “Our relationship with our surroundings and community is becoming more and more essential in today’s world,” adds Christophersen.

To complement these showcases, Frama is releasing new furniture across three of its families, including stainless-steel chairs and stools, lounge chairs with beige webbing seats, a range of wooden side tables and a sideboard with a simple, geometric expression.

framacph.com

‘Structures of Living’ is open to the public until 22 June at Fredericiagade 57, Copenhagen.

3.

Petra Hotel by & Tradition

Copenhagen’s hospitality scene is being buoyed by its newest opening: Petra Hotel. The new 40-key boutique outpost, created by Danish furniture firm &Tradition and Copenhagen Design Hotels, opened its doors to guests for the first time during 3 Days of Design. At its heart is a restaurant and bar. “From the beginning, we talked about this idea of having a space that’s open all the time,” says Hannah Jordan, the firm’s head of spatial design. “It’s somewhere that people can visit between late afternoon and early evening for a drink or a coffee.”

The interiors also reflect the local neighbourhood, with many of its buildings, including the hotel, designed by Kay Fisker. The Petra is located in one of the mid-century architect’s structures from 1943, which has been meticulously restored, preserving distinctive details such as its original terrazzo and handcrafted brass fittings.

“The wall colours are an exact match of those used in Fisker’s other apartments and spaces,” adds Jordan. She also explains that the furniture selected for the project was chosen based on whether it would work with the colour scheme. Those looking to experience the space for themselves will do well to book a stay, find a seat at chef Søren Westh’s restaurant or attend one of &Tradition’s talks during 3 Days of Design.

andtradition.com, hotel-petra.com

Located at Dronningens Tværgade 45, Petra Bar & Restaurant is open every day for breakfast and lunch.