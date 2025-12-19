25 impeccable Christmas treats, selected by Tyler Brûlé
From considered stocking stuffers to statements that demand a driveway, this is a Christmas list is well-made and well-read.
Here you’ll find 25 delightful gifts that balance utility, beauty and a sense of worldly curiosity. The list travels from Gothenburg and Seoul to Parisian caviar counters and Azorean vineyards, taking in books worth keeping, clothing designed for real life and objects that improve the home without shouting about it.
Some are modest, some indulgent and all are chosen with longevity in mind. Consider this your guide to Christmas shopping done properly – or a persuasive case for treating yourself.
1.
A shelf of 24 small wine glasses from The Atlas Works
2.
Tenui products for anyone after the latest in well-packaged beauty from Seoul
3.
Proteca’s new Fullester EX suitcase
4.
A 75ml bottle of La Pausa from Chanel
5.
A quiet moment for you and your dearest at Kaviari in Paris
6.
Merino-wool running shorts from Portuguese brand Isto
7.
A subscription to ‘Manera’ – you can even opt in to its new Benelux edition
8.
Hand soap from Finnish brand Hetkinen – because guests do notice these things
9.
A copy of Jeremy King’s ‘Without Reservation’
10.
A copy of Jane Thynne’s political thriller ‘Appointment in Paris’
11.
A copy of ‘The Monocle Book of Designers on Sofas’
For 15 more Monocle-recommended book gifts, tap here
12.
Pyjamas from Nowhaw for slow mornings and long flights
13.
Nähe foldable shoppers from Japan – the perfect stocking stuffer
14.
Grippy sneakers from Gothenburg based Icebug to keep you from falling on your ass in Verbier
15.
A heavily accessorised purse from Belgian brand My Bob for a stylish conversation starter
16.
A case or two from Azorean vineyard Adega do Volcao
17.
A case of champagne from Joseph Perrier
Tap here for Monocle’s 12 recommended wines for Christmas
18.
Lyse Doucet’s new book ‘The Finest Hotel in Kabul’, which will stay with you and anyone you gift it to
19.
Notecards and pens from Penco to write polite notes to remind people to not use their speakers in public
20.
The armchair of your dreams from Carl Malmsten
21.
An internet kitchen radio TenchiSat – made in Germany, no less
22.
Heattech 3/4 length steteco from Uniqlo
23.
A Renault E4 in the driveway
24.
A pair of Ahlem big frames for a fresh facial reset
25.
A long weekend at Na Praia north of Comporta – be the first to try it
Need even more ideas for your wish list? Monocle has curated a selection of 15 brilliant books to gift to the friend who has ‘read everything’, 23 well-designed gifts to give the interiors-obsessive in your life and five architecture and design books waiting to be unwrapped this year.