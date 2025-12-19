25 impeccable Christmas treats, selected by Tyler Brûlé

From considered stocking stuffers to statements that demand a driveway, this is a Christmas list is well-made and well-read.

Here you’ll find 25 delightful gifts that balance utility, beauty and a sense of worldly curiosity. The list travels from Gothenburg and Seoul to Parisian caviar counters and Azorean vineyards, taking in books worth keeping, clothing designed for real life and objects that improve the home without shouting about it.

Some are modest, some indulgent and all are chosen with longevity in mind. Consider this your guide to Christmas shopping done properly – or a persuasive case for treating yourself.

1.

A shelf of 24 small wine glasses from The Atlas Works RAISE A GLASS 2.

Tenui products for anyone after the latest in well-packaged beauty from Seoul FACE THE DAY

3.

Proteca’s new Fullester EX suitcase START PACKING 4.

A 75ml bottle of La Pausa from Chanel SMELL DIVINE

5.

A quiet moment for you and your dearest at Kaviari in Paris SETTLE IN 6.

Merino-wool running shorts from Portuguese brand Isto HIT YOUR STRIDE

7.

A subscription to ‘Manera’ – you can even opt in to its new Benelux edition READ ON 8.

Hand soap from Finnish brand Hetkinen – because guests do notice these things LATHER UP

9.

A copy of Jeremy King’s ‘Without Reservation’ TUCK IN 10.

A copy of Jane Thynne’s political thriller ‘Appointment in Paris’ PEEK INSIDE

11.

A copy of ‘The Monocle Book of Designers on Sofas’

BUY NOW

For 15 more Monocle-recommended book gifts, tap here

12.

Pyjamas from Nowhaw for slow mornings and long flights COSY UP 13.

Nähe foldable shoppers from Japan – the perfect stocking stuffer BAG YOUR FAVOURITE

14.

Grippy sneakers from Gothenburg based Icebug to keep you from falling on your ass in Verbier STEADY ON 15.

A heavily accessorised purse from Belgian brand My Bob for a stylish conversation starter CHOOSE YOUR COLOUR

16.

A case or two from Azorean vineyard Adega do Volcao MAKE A CASE 17.

A case of champagne from Joseph Perrier PICK UP A BOTTLE

Tap here for Monocle’s 12 recommended wines for Christmas

18.

Lyse Doucet’s new book ‘The Finest Hotel in Kabul’, which will stay with you and anyone you gift it to DIVE IN 19.

Notecards and pens from Penco to write polite notes to remind people to not use their speakers in public START SCRIBBLING

20.

The armchair of your dreams from Carl Malmsten TAKE A SEAT 21.

An internet kitchen radio TenchiSat – made in Germany, no less TUNE IN

22.

Heattech 3/4 length steteco from Uniqlo KEEP WARM 23.

A Renault E4 in the driveway SIT BEHIND THE WHEEL

24.

A pair of Ahlem big frames for a fresh facial reset GET A NEW PERSPECTIVE 25.

A long weekend at Na Praia north of Comporta – be the first to try it PREPARE FOR TAKEOFF

Need even more ideas for your wish list? Monocle has curated a selection of 15 brilliant books to gift to the friend who has ‘read everything’, 23 well-designed gifts to give the interiors-obsessive in your life and five architecture and design books waiting to be unwrapped this year.