25 impeccable Christmas treats, selected by Tyler Brûlé

From considered stocking stuffers to statements that demand a driveway, this is a Christmas list is well-made and well-read.

Writer

Here you’ll find 25 delightful gifts that balance utility, beauty and a sense of worldly curiosity. The list travels from Gothenburg and Seoul to Parisian caviar counters and Azorean vineyards, taking in books worth keeping, clothing designed for real life and objects that improve the home without shouting about it.

Some are modest, some indulgent and all are chosen with longevity in mind. Consider this your guide to Christmas shopping done properly – or a persuasive case for treating yourself.

1.
A shelf of 24 small wine glasses from The Atlas Works

RAISE A GLASS

2.
Tenui products for anyone after the latest in well-packaged beauty from Seoul

FACE THE DAY

3.
Proteca’s new Fullester EX suitcase

START PACKING

4.
A 75ml bottle of La Pausa from Chanel

SMELL DIVINE

5.
A quiet moment for you and your dearest at Kaviari in Paris

SETTLE IN

6.
Merino-wool running shorts from Portuguese brand Isto

HIT YOUR STRIDE

7.
A subscription to ‘Manera’ – you can even opt in to its new Benelux edition

READ ON

8.
Hand soap from Finnish brand Hetkinen – because guests do notice these things

LATHER UP

9.
A copy of Jeremy King’s ‘Without Reservation

TUCK IN

10.
A copy of Jane Thynne’s political thriller ‘Appointment in Paris’

PEEK INSIDE

11.
A copy of The Monocle Book of Designers on Sofas

BUY NOW

For 15 more Monocle-recommended book gifts, tap here

12.
Pyjamas from Nowhaw for slow mornings and long flights

COSY UP

13.
Nähe foldable shoppers from Japan – the perfect stocking stuffer

BAG YOUR FAVOURITE

14.
Grippy sneakers from Gothenburg based Icebug to keep you from falling on your ass in Verbier

STEADY ON

15.
A heavily accessorised purse from Belgian brand My Bob for a stylish conversation starter

CHOOSE YOUR COLOUR

16.
A case or two from Azorean vineyard Adega do Volcao

MAKE A CASE

17.
A case of champagne from Joseph Perrier

PICK UP A BOTTLE

Tap here for Monocle’s 12 recommended wines for Christmas

18.
Lyse Doucet’s new book ‘The Finest Hotel in Kabul’, which will stay with you and anyone you gift it to

DIVE IN

19.
Notecards and pens from Penco to write polite notes to remind people to not use their speakers in public

Penco notebooks

START SCRIBBLING

20.
The armchair of your dreams from Carl Malmsten

TAKE A SEAT

21.
An internet kitchen radio TenchiSat – made in Germany, no less

TUNE IN

22.
Heattech 3/4 length steteco from Uniqlo

KEEP WARM

23.
A Renault E4 in the driveway

SIT BEHIND THE WHEEL

24.
A pair of Ahlem big frames for a fresh facial reset

GET A NEW PERSPECTIVE

25.
A long weekend at Na Praia north of Comporta – be the first to try it

PREPARE FOR TAKEOFF

Need even more ideas for your wish list? Monocle has curated a selection of 15 brilliant books to gift to the friend who has ‘read everything’, 23 well-designed gifts to give the interiors-obsessive in your life and five architecture and design books waiting to be unwrapped this year.

