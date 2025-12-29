The three culinary titles you should be reading to impress in the kitchen

Want to indulge your appetite for print, travel and good food? Here, the editors of three tasty titles reveal their travel tips.

1.

Le Fooding

France

French food publication Le Fooding has published the third edition of its Belgium guide. Here, co-CEO Christine Doublet shares her learnings from her travels.

Which Belgian spot stood out?

Commotie in Ghent or Bloesem in Antwerp. Book in advance and build a weekend around it.

A must-have travel accessory?

My Porter fanny pack. I can’t go back to regular handbags.

Which places tempt you back?

Chassignolles in Auvergne, Bruton in Somerset and Patmos island.

Destinations for 2026?

A winter visit to Finland, Norway or Sweden to see the northern lights.

2.

Farta

Portugal

Farta is a Porto-based biannual magazine dedicated to Portuguese cuisine. The fourth issue celebrates risol, a savoury pastry typically filled with shrimp, meat or cod. We speak to its founder, Rafael Tonon.

Where should we book in Porto?

Oficina dos Rissóis. It connects nicely with the theme of our latest issue.

Which city are you drawn back to?

Tokyo. The city is almost always the epicentre of the world’s coolest trends.

Your 2026 travel itinerary?

My instincts are pointing me to Asia. Seoul or Taipei is at the top of my list.

3.

Toothsome

UK

Launched in the summer of 2025, London-based culinary magazine Toothsome is set to be released biannually. “We don’t work in the hospitality industry,” says co-founder Ashley Yun, who started the publication with DK Woon. “We’re just obsessed with food. We were brought up to love it.”

Which destinations are on your 2026 travel list?

Egypt. We’re making stops at Cairo, Luxor and Siwa.

And which places do you find yourself being drawn back to?

he island of Penang in Malaysia. Penangites are snobby about food in the greatest way possible. They will tell you where to eat and will even advise you on what time to get there to avoid the broth being too sweet.

Your favourite dining spots in London?

When it comes to Sri Lankan flavours, Rambutan in the Borough Market area never misses the mark. One of the people featured in our debut issue is a development chef there. The crab roti is incredible.