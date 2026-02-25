The most beautiful condiments to line your kitchen cupboards (and stomach)

A tour of signature seasonings and spreads from across Europe, to help you find your new staples.

1.

Maggi Würze

Switzerland

Founded by Swiss entrepreneur Julius Maggi in the late 19th century, the Maggi brand has long been enhancing stews, soups, curries, casseroles and more with its flavoursome seasoning. Made using wheat protein, the umami-rich vegetable reduction is sold in 113 countries and is also available as a powder or a cube.

maggi.co.uk

2.

Chimac Kimchi Ketchup

Dublin

Spice up your burger and fries with this Korean-inspired kimchi ketchup from Chimac, founded by Irish restaurateurs and condiment makers Sofie Rooney and Garret FitzGerald. An honourable mention goes to fellow Dublin foodsters White Mausu’s Peanut Rayu – a moreish chilli oil with peanuts and sesame.

chimac.ie, whitemausu.com

3.

Kalles

Sweden

This beloved fish-roe paste has been packaged in the same toothpastelike tube since 1954. A staple in Sweden, it’s excellent on eggs and in sandwiches. There’s nothing fishy about this strong projection of Swedish culinary sensibilities.

kalles.se

4.

Glug Extra Virgin Fresh Olive Oil

Jaén, Spain

Made from peppery Andalusian picual olives, Glug is a bold, bright and gratifying olive oil for cooking or drizzling. Plus, the fun squeezy bottle beats conventional screw caps when it comes to avoiding messy olive oil residues.

getglug.com

5.

Moutarde de Meaux Pommery

Meaux, France

Locals will tell you that Meaux, not Dijon, has been the epicentre of grainy French-mustard making since the 18th century. The Pommery’s vinegary, coarse version goes well with roasted meats, charcuterie and vinaigrettes. The stoneware jar keeps the mustard from drying out and makes for a rustic addition to the kitchen cupboard.

moutarde-de-meaux.com