At the Alpine hotel Le Sarto, the great outdoors are its best amenities

Iconic House’s latest outpost brings all the comforts of home to the slopes – but with hotel-style service designed to inspire guests to explore the French Alps’ outdoor activities and culture.

Founded by French brothers Thibaud Elzière and Robin Michel, Iconic House is a sharp collection of restored French villas and chalets. Its portfolio includes stays in Paris and lesser-known destinations such as Hossegor.

New to the family is Le Sarto, an Alpine chalet in Megève. Originally built in 1941 by art deco architect Henry Jacques Le Même, it has now been renovated by studio Claves. The seven-bedroom building is intended to feel like a home but with hotel frills: there’s an onsite chef, as well as a chalet manager who doubles as a concierge.







Le Sarto's sloping roof and timber exterior, with mint-green shutters

Let there be light

Traditional Savoyard decorative motifs

Wooden art deco furniture

Steps from the slopes and within walking distance of Megève’s centre, it’s a well-positioned base for guests wanting to ski in winter, hike in the warmer months or try their hand at dog sledging and Alpine cheesemaking. Before arriving, they receive a beautiful guide highlighting the best places to eat, shop and explore in the town. With a gym, home cinema, outdoor and indoor pools, steam bath, sauna and Nordic bath, there’s plenty to keep guests engaged on the site too.

iconic.house