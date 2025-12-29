Five domestic routes that still fly wide-body luxury (with lots of leg room)

Wide-body planes on short routes are increasingly rare, but they offer more space, newer cabins and a calmer ride. From Milan to Bali, here are five reliable routes where bigger aircraft reign.

It’s a joy to peer out at the airport apron before a regional hop to see a roomy wide-body aircraft waiting for you to board. As well as giving you more space, larger planes tend to be fitted with up-to-date premium seating and offer a better economy product. There’s a feeling of stepping back to an era when big aircraft on domestic runs were the norm – a time before the present race to the bottom of cramming in ever more seats.

Securing larger aircraft is easier in Asia (Singapore Airlines and Cathay Pacific only recently started integrating single-aisle planes) than in Europe. Single-aisle A321s that can fly for 11 hours might be fantastic for the balance sheet but they’re less comfortable for those onboard. Want to go large? Here are five go-to routes.

1.

Milan to Barcelona on a Singapore Airlines A350

European short hops are almost never glamorous, with less and less difference between the last row on Ryanair and the folk flying business class. Singapore Airlines is here to rescue us with a route connecting Italy and Spain.

2.

Bridgetown to Grenada on a Virgin Atlantic A330NEO

Flying in the Caribbean often means tiny shaky props or, at best, a cramped 737. But this shuttle between Barbados and Grenada uses a new Virgin A330NEO, which is both spacious and quiet. It receives bonus points for featuring Virgin’s latest version of business class too.

3.

Miami to Bogotá on an Emirates 777

On a route dominated by densely packed single-aisle planes, the chance to step aboard an Emirates 777 for a three-hour flight in the Americas is appealing. While not strictly essential, a proper first class with a shower is a welcome option. A civilised noon departure time from Miami rounds things off nicely.

4.

Beijing to Shanghai on an Air China 747

There’s nothing like a 747 to remind you of the days when air travel was still romantic. As they become increasingly rare, a chance to catch one on a domestic flight shouldn’t be squandered. Look for these on a couple of other Chinese trunk routes as well – and catch them while you can.

5.

Singapore to Bali on a KLM 777

While you can also catch a Singapore Airlines wide-body on this route, there’s something exciting about taking the Dutch flag carrier on a short Asian hop. It’s not just the KLM blue that you’ll be enjoying; you’ll also receive one of its famous Delft Blue miniature houses, handed out to business passengers on intercontinental routes. There are 106 unique models, one for each year that the airline has been flying.