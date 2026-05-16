Seven of the most beautiful hotels in Thailand right now

Whether you’re looking for a sophisticated Bangkok bolthole offering an all-amenities experience, a sizeable sanctuary by the beach or a retreat in the mountains, there’s a room, suite or villa that’ll suit your needs.

As one of Southeast Asia’s most visited destinations, Thailand has hotels for every possible taste and preference.

In our latest travel title, Thailand: The Monocle Handbook, available to order now, we showcase the very best of this sunny nation, including the multitude of excellent hospitality hotspots on offer. Here we round up a few of the book’s hotel highlights – refined city stays and wellness retreats among them – to help you decide where’s best to rest your head.











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1.

Capella Bangkok

Bangkok

Capella Bangkok has one of the most coveted locations in the city and each guest pad features a balcony with an unobstructed view of the Chao Phraya river. To further emphasise the expansive vistas, the interiors are finished in a colour scheme of whites, greys and blonde wood. A Himalayan salt scrub treatment followed by a visit to the Tea Lounge makes for the perfect lazy afternoon.

capellahotels.com

(Image: George Roske)

2.

Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok

Bangkok

There are few spots better tailored to Bangkok’s business community than the Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok. Set in the capital’s Ratchaprasong precinct, the hotel is linked to the wider city via the BTS network. The I.Sawan gym and spa provides travellers with the ultimate jet-lag cure. To maximise rest, make sure to check into one of the signature Garden Villas on the building’s verdant fifth floor, which have private terraces perched high above the city.

hyatt.com

(Image: Courtesy of Grand Hyatt)

3.

Rosewood

Phuket

Of Thailand’s many island hotels, Rosewood Phuket is a standout. Days here are spent dozing on sundecks, being pampered at the Asaya spa and strolling on the shoreline of Emerald Bay. The main pool and its floating walkways are at the heart of the property. “Our job is to make you really slow down and unwind as completely as possible,” says managing director Andrew Turner.

rosewoodhotels.com

(Image: Courtesy of Rosewood)

4.

The Barai

Hua Hin

The Barai is a sanctum of health and wellbeing. At the heart of the property – accessed via a subtly lit entry sequence – is the spa. Finished in ochre and burgundy tones, this maze of 18 treatment rooms is complete with soaking pools, rain showers and steam rooms. The eight exclusive suites are equally impressive. Sitting on almost 2 hectares (4.5 acres) of beachfront, they boast tailored butler service and pristine views of the Gulf of Thailand.

thebarai.com

5.

Chiva-Som

Hua Hin

Set on a lush, tropical beach in Hua Hin – known as the Hamptons of Thailand – Chiva-Som was one of the country’s first wellness resorts when it opened in 1995. Since then, it has remained a top destination for those looking to relax and reset. The offerings include fitness programmes, treatments (a papaya body wrap does wonders) and organic fare that often uses produce grown on site. Of the 54 teak-and-bamboo-decorated guest rooms, the Leelawadee Suite is ideal for long stays, allowing ample time to root out any leftover tension with a Thai boxing class.

chivasom.com

(Image: Natthawut Taeja)

6.

Raya Heritage

Chiang Mai

Raya Heritage is an example of the magic that happens when contemporary style meets centuries-old traditional knowledge. For two years prior to opening, the design team worked closely with artisans across the region, whose handcrafted furniture, decorative artifacts and accessories were incorporated into the resort’s scheme. It’s all complemented by the modern architectural vision of Boonlert Hemvijitraphan.

rayaheritage.com

7.

Six Senses

Koh Yao Noi

The 56 villas here are decked out with private pools, sunken bathtubs and alfresco dining areas that immerse you in the surrounding natural environment. “Six Senses Yao Noi was born from a vision to let the island speak for itself,” says general manager Graham Grant. Tasteful nods to Thai culture can be found in the hotel’s use of vibrant colours that are typically seen on kolae fishing boats.

sixsenses.com

(Image: Courtesy of Six Senses)

‘Thailand: The Monocle Handbook’ is available now on Monocle.com and in Monocle shops worldwide.