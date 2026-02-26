Dine like a New Yorker at GAT, a new elite watering hole in Stockholm

If anyone can transform a district with a classy yet cosy French-inspired bistro, it’s the trio behind beloved spots Tjoget, Paradiso and Liebling – restaurants that have drawn crowds in Stockholm for years. Joel Söderbäck, Andreas Bergman and Simon Åhnberg (pictured) have now launched GAT, a New York-inspired space with a restaurant and bar, opposite Stockholm’s opera house. (The name is an abbreviation of the central square, Gustav Adolfs Torg.) It sits snugly inside the Davidsonska Huset, which was once a bank, then a travel agency selling tickets for steamships headed for the US. “We would like this to be the new gathering spot for the neighbourhood,” says Söderbäck.

It’s easy to imagine GAT becoming the watering hole of choice for Sweden’s top politicians – the Swedish parliament meets around the corner, after all. Ballet dancers and opera singers, curators from museums and technology workers from the nearby Spotify headquarters should also help to make up the numbers.

Though the building itself is expansive and stately, with high ceilings and oak-panelled interiors, architect Andreas Martin-Löf has imbued GAT with an elegant, welcoming charm. The dining room and bar feature two of his spectacular art deco-style lamps made in sheets of glass fibre. Our picks from the menu include the scrumptious prawn cocktail, the king crab legs and the onion pie, topped off with GAT’s signature midori sour cocktail.

gatstockholm.com