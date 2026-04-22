Lake Como gets a beautiful new must-stay with the arrival of the Edition hotel

Bringing a welcome array of after-dark attractions to a classic Italian getaway destination, the Edition’s latest opening on Lake Como is the first of a number of major waterside openings from big-name hoteliers.

Glassy waters, a balmy climate and patrician villas with sun-drenched gardens framed by mountains – for centuries, Como has epitomised the stately Italian getaway. This sense of romance endures in The Lake Como Edition, which occupies a prime position on the western shore facing the Bellagio peninsula.

Lake Como has ceded some ground to other resorts in recent years but the new Edition is the first of a raft of significant lakeside openings from major groups, including the Ritz-Carlton, Belmond and Six Senses.

Ian Schrager, the hotelier behind the brand, built his reputation on nightlife and the Lake Como location aptly stays lively after dark. The Edition’s lake-view bars and restaurants have been “buzzing since day one”, says Anton Moore, its general manager.





Alfresco dining options abound 1 / 3 Alfresco dining options abound 1 / 3

Ingredients are sourced from the region 2 / 3

Views from The Lake Como Edition 3 / 3

Housed in a reimagined 1830 property in Cadenabbia, the hotel features a rooftop terrace with all-day dining, shrouded in lush greenery. There’s a lobby bar, a library café and a fine-dining restaurant, Cetino by chef Mauro Colagreco, as well as a floating pool and deck-side restaurant at the lake’s edge.

Interiors by Neri&Hu and De.Tales that reach beyond faded Italianate grandeur are part of what has prompted guests to comment on how different the hotel is from anything else on the lake, says Moore. “They also tell me how much it was needed.” The spacious lobby is lined with marble archways, whose form is echoed in the doorways of the hotel’s 148 guest rooms, many of which have lake-facing balconies. Multi-hued marbles combine with sleek custom furnishings and contemporary pieces by Arflex, Agapecasa, Liaigre, Lambert & Fils and Thonet, set against walls painted with natural stone pigments.

The Lobby Bar Restored historical façade

The spa, inspired by Swiss bathhouse traditions, has seven treatment rooms, a sauna, hammam and plunge pools that overlook the lake. It promises treatments to improve sleep, vitality and more – a welcome option if you have stayed up a little late enjoying the liveliest hotel on the lake.

editionhotels.com