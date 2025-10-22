A tour of the spectacular upgrade of Kämp, Finland’s first grand hotel

There are hotels and there are institutions – and Kämp in Helsinki is among the latter. Since opening in 1887, the country’s first grand hotel has been a discreet stage for diplomats, composers, artists and statesmen. Kämp didn’t just offer comfort: it introduced Finland to an entirely new vision of civility and cosmopolitan life. Beneath its soaring chandeliers, Helsinki’s high society gathered in the Mirror Room. Kämp housed one of Finland’s earliest cinemas, its American-style bar brought cocktail culture to the nation and its suites were the backdrop to cultural breakthroughs and political meetings that changed the course of history: including the founding of the newspaper of record and being a HQ for resisting the Soviets.

More than two decades since its last overhaul, Kämp is preparing for its next act. The €100m renovation isn’t simply a matter of upgrading rooms or adding floor space (though it will do both). “This is about staying relevant without becoming a museum,” says Tuomas Liewendahl, Kämp’s general manager. “It’s the setting, not the story itself. But, for it to serve people today and tomorrow, it needs a face-lift and a bit of modernisation.”

One of three saunas The Sibelius Suite

The suites offer plenty of space and natural light

The renovation, which began in late 2023 and will continue in phases until 2026, is being overseen by Finnish architecture studio Sarc 1 Sigge, with interiors led by Helsinki-based Fyra and London’s Archer Humphryes Architects. The building will remain open throughout the revamp – no small feat when all of its 179 guest rooms, along with the public spaces, are being reimagined. The most visible change so far is the new extension into the adjacent Helander House, a historic building that will contain 22 suites and rooms and a new entrance to Esplanadi park. “This is where the city breathes,” says Liewendahl of the boulevard that cuts through central Helsinki. Kämp’s original entrance faced the bustling thoroughfare but, in recent decades, the hotel has been using other doors on the quieter Kluuvikatu street. This is now being reversed. A restored grand entrance, complete with a new reception, will open later this year.

The Helander House suites are notable not only for their size and views but also for the ways in which they accommodate modern travel trends. Four include kitchenettes, spacious wardrobes and cocktail stations with shakers and recipe cards. “We’re seeing longer stays, more private chefs, more people who treat their suite as a personal residence – so we designed for that,” says Liewendahl. Kämp will also offer a new spa, including two pools, a well-equipped gym, treatment rooms and – this being Finland – three saunas. The ambition is not just to pamper guests but to enhance their long-term wellbeing – an aim aligned with the global shift towards holistic travel. “We’re thinking about how people want to feel, not just what they want to see,” says Liewendahl.

Kämp signage celebrates its long history Inside a guest room

The dining areas are also being upgraded. Kämp’s bar will be moved to make way for a new reception hall. An improved restaurant offering will anchor the ground floor, while a breakfast space on Kluuvikatu will serve as a florist and deli by day. The terrace spaces are being kitted out for year-round use too.

The hotel’s guests might include heads of state and international pop stars but it’s the personal connections that give Kämp its resonance. Staff members such as Anders Sjöblom, Kämp’s guest-relations manager, have worked here for more than 20 years. Liewendahl’s grandparents once danced in the Mirror Room; a photograph of the space was presented to him when he hosted a party in the same space. “There aren’t many hotels where the staff, the guests and the city all feel invested,” he says. “But Kämp has always been more than just rooms and keys.”

hotelkamp.com