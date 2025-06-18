Meet the team behind The Marbella Club, the Costa del Sol’s most illustrious hotel

The Marbella Club, the Costa del Sol’s first luxury hotel, was largely responsible for the Andalusian city’s transition from sleepy fishing town to glitzy enclave. But the hotel retains an air of quiet elegance that can be traced back to its origins as a farmhouse, which prince and businessman Alfonso Hohenlohe bought in 1947.

Here, at the tip of southern Europe, 700 members of staff look after 131 rooms, 16 villas, nine restaurants, three swimming pools, 13 boutiques, a spa, a beach club and a kids’ club, among four hectares of lush gardens. “Much more than in any other business, it’s all about the people in a luxury hotel,” says the hotel’s general manager, Julián Cabanillas. The hotel’s 6:1 staff-to-guest ratio is meant to provide gentle support rather than a smothering presence. “Our team has got to know the clients over the years,” says Cabanillas. “We have a 40 per cent return rate.”

In his view, there’s a link between good staff retention and the warm hospitality that guests reconnect with every time they return to the Marbella Club. This harks back to the standard of service established by Hohenlohe, who converted his rural residence into a hotel in 1954. During his tenure he recreated the elegance and intimacy of his family’s former home, fostering an exclusive atmosphere that attracted fellow aristocrats as well as high-profile jet-setters including film stars Brigitte Bardot and Audrey Hepburn.

For the past 71 years the Marbella Club has set the benchmark for elevated Spanish hospitality. For Cabanillas, maintaining a space that reflects the surrounding landscape and local traditions is key to its success. “I want guests to feel that they are in an authentic place,” he says. As such, El Patio restaurant has interiors with décor by regional artisans, the gastronomy is decidedly Mediterranean and indigo mosaics evoke the area’s Islamic heritage. Thanks to this dedication to an Andalusian experience, most diners at the Marbella Club are residents of the area. “If you listen to the guests’ needs, it becomes an easy job,” says Cabanillas.

marbellaclub.com