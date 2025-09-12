How to spend the perfect day in Paris – an illustrated guide

An insider's guide to a stylish day in the French capital - from morning flea markets to midnight cinema.

1.

Breakfast at restaurant le Square Trousseau This classic restaurant at the corner of the square near Marché d’Aligre in the 12th arrondissement is run by a genial pair called Mickael and Laurence. Order a ficelle with salted butter and strawberry jam with your coffee.You’ll see the same people returning here every day, reading their newspapers and nattering with their neighbours.

2.

Swim at Piscine Pontoise This elegant art deco swimming pool in the Quartier Latin always makes a splash. The team has retained the original two storeys of individual changing cabins overlooking the pool. These are accessible only with a key provided by an attendant; don’t expect swipe cards or digital passcodes.

3.

Stock up at the Rue du Nil For your groceries, head to the four Terroirs d’Avenir shops on this 2nd arrondissement street, offering high-quality, mostly organic fare.

4.

Have something made to measure

Sharp tailoring is always a good idea if you want to fit in with Paris’s well-dressed denizens. High-end tailor Charvet in the Place Vendôme remains the essential choice for classic gents in search of made-to-measure shirts. Meanwhile, Husbands is the place to go for an impeccable suit.

5.

A glass of wine at Le Select A favourite haunt of authors, poets and politicians, Le Select brasserie on Boulevard du Montparnasse is a Paris institution.

6.

Stay at Les Suites Cinabre Above the Cinabre boutique at 14 Cité Bergère are two stylish apartments decked out by Necchi Architecture. At this new hospitality offering from Alexandre Chapellier, Cinabre’s founder, you’ll sleep soundly on a Hästens bed, savour Plaq chocolates and refresh yourself with Susanne Kaufmann products. You’ll also find a selection of vinyl records and even custom playlists.

7.

Find serenity at a historic chapel on the Rue du Bac

A popular pilgrimage site for those seeking solace, the Chapelle Notre- Dame de la Médaille Miraculeuse on the Rue du Bac is renowned for the apparitions of the Virgin Mary to Catherine Labouré in 1830. This beautiful church is also a perfect spot for anyone wanting to rest their feet after checking out Le Bon Marché’s fada exhibition nearby.

8.

Book a cinq à sept at the Hôtel Paradiso Reserve a cosy suite at his hotel- cum-cinema a stone’s throw from the Place de la Nation, where you” “can watch films that are currently being screened in theatres, rather than just the usual Netflix fare. This Parisian original offers an excellent way to unwind if the weather doesn’t hold. Even the room directory is written as a screenplay.”

9.

Fill your tote at Miyam



This shop on the Rue Beaubourg revolutionises the supermarket with short supply chains and plentiful veggie options, and by limiting waste.

10.

Find lost treasure at the Marché Puce de Vanves Every weekend some 400 vendors flog their wares at the Vanves flea market near Parc Montsouris on avenues Marc Sangnier and Georges Lafenestre. Unlike at the Saint-Ouen market, the stalls here are outdoors. This authentic market attracts those with an eye for vintage furniture, coins, porcelain, silverware and jewellery.

11.

Head to the Musée Bourdelle After a two-year renovation, the Musée Bourdelle reopened in 2023. In addition to Antoine Bourdelle’s monumental sculptures such as “Hercules the Archer” and “The Dying Centaur”, you can now see studios filled with tools, unfinished works and his personal effects. End your visit at Le Rhodia café, designed by Studio Freudenthal.

Read next: Monocle’s complete City Guide to Paris

Illustrations: Mathieu De Muizon