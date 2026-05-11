How we made Monocle’s guide to Helsinki

Our city guides are written by the people who know the places best. In this case, our Helsinki correspondent lets you in on a few of the Finnish capital’s best-kept secrets.

Helsinki is a city that rewards patience. It is not overrun with tourists like Rome or Paris but it is instead a place whose charms appear slowly – and only to those willing to follow its tempo. I have lived in Finland’s capital for more than two decades – so long that its rhythm feels like home. Working on Monocle’s Helsinki guide meant capturing that elusive quality. I started with a simple question: what does the city feel like now?

For years, Helsinki sat in the stylish shadows of Nordic neighbours Stockholm and Copenhagen. Today the capital has a sense of confidence and its own cadence. Its hospitality scene has matured, with restaurants that reflect both local tradition and international influence. And its gallery and museum offerings are world-class, while a new generation of design and fashion brands has invigorated the retail scene. Creative minds from abroad are increasingly choosing to settle here, drawn by the city’s evolving energy and its unique quirks.

Yet beneath this newfound dynamism, Helsinki’s fundamentals remain. Quality of life is high, transport runs smoothly, everything is clean and organised, the sea is never far and you can reach forest trails in minutes. When I visit bigger metropolises, my shoulders tense. Here, the opposite happens. People often tell me when they come here that they forget to go sightseeing. I take that as a compliment. Helsinki is not a city that you “do” – it is a city where you simply “are”.

That sense of flow influenced my selection for this guide. I wasn’t interested in flashy openings or interiors designed for digital feeds. Instead, I sought places with provenance and a story. I favoured heritage cafés, neighbourhood bistros and independent shops where the owner still serves customers. These institutions offer a truer sense of the city’s soul.

I also wanted to highlight what makes Helsinki unique. Sauna culture is an obvious starting point but the local character runs deeper. It’s the sight of a commuter skiing through Central Park in February or a quiet street erupting into a block party on a balmy June evening. In summer, hammocks are strung along the bustling waterfront, while winter renders those spots silent and frozen. The dramatic shift between seasons not only alters the city’s light but also transforms its rhythm and people’s behaviour. This striking contrast is one of Helsinki’s biggest charms. Depending on when you visit, the capital offers a completely different experience.

Choosing neighbourhoods was as important as picking individual venues. Areas such as Kallio, Punavuori or Katajanokka each have a distinct identity. Locals are often fiercely loyal to their corner and I tried to reflect that by spreading the guide out. Part of Helsinki’s appeal is that it’s easy to move between pockets: a short tram ride or a cycle can take you from a sleek design district to a shoreline or an island that feels almost rural.

Ultimately, assembling this directory didn’t feel like an assignment. It felt like the act of writing about a close friend. Helsinki does not seek to dazzle at first encounter; it asks for patience and genuine curiosity. For those willing to invest both, it offers rewards that endure far beyond a simple sightseeing checklist.

Read next: The Monocle City Guide to Helsinki, featuring the best hotels, restaurants and retail spots