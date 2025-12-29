Trunk hotels’ first international president on what the hospitality brand is planning next

Since Japanese hotel brand Trunk opened in 2017, it has made a mark with urban boltholes that connect guests to neighbourhoods. The group, which has three properties in Tokyo, is now setting its sights further afield, as Hong Kong based Toni Hinterstoisser’s appointment as its first international president shows. As well as being an industry veteran, he is also a devoted Trunk customer.

Why is Trunk going international?

Trunk’s founder, Yoshitaka Nojiri, sees a chance to share Japan’s beauty with the world – not just sushi and samurai.

What’s the expansion plan?

We aim to have about 20 properties worldwide by 2035 but don’t want to expand at the expense of quality. So we’ll start with cities closer to home. Seoul, Hong Kong and Singapore are some of the places that we’re looking at.

What makes Trunk truly Japanese?

Our properties are created by Tokyoites who embody the spirit of contemporary Japan. Rather than rely on symbolic markers such as shoji doors and tatami floors, we carry a modern expression of the capital through the lens of hospitality, craftsmanship and design.

How do you export that overseas?

We plan and design everything from the ground up, from the architecture to the services, ensuring that every element is tailored to the local context. Besides paying attention to such nuances, every Trunk space carries the same Japanese appreciation for beauty. Our service approach draws from the country’s style of hospitality: warm yet unobtrusive.

What’s your advice for a hotelier thinking of making a similar leap?

Prioritise brand clarity. As the industry’s conglomerates acquire more brands, there’s a space, more than ever, for small independent hotel groups.