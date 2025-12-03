Twenty-five winter experiences to add to your itinerary from ‘Switzerland: The Monocle Handbook’

Monocle’s latest book scales new heights to bring Switzerland’s best bits within reach. Here, we share the best of the country’s seasonal experiences, from sumptuous suites to top labels and the locals to meet.

Monocle’s latest book, ‘Switzerland: The Monocle Handbook’, scales new heights to bring the country’s best bits within reach. Here, we share 25 winter experiences, from sumptuous suites to top labels, as well as the locals to meet.

Brushing up on curling skills at Suvretta House, St Moritz (Image: Courtesy of Suvretta)

1.

Hotel Olden, Gstaad

The most elegant stay

The small-world feel of Hotel Olden belies its reputation as a bon vivant hangout in the 1970s where locals would rub shoulders with the great and the good. Built in 1690, it underwent multiple transformations until it was turned into an elegant hospitality establishment in 1952. In the kitchen, Abruzzo-born chef Nico Lusi mixes Mediterranean and international recipes with southern-Italian accents, creating delights including homemade gnocchi cacio e pepe with truffle and penne alla vodka with beef pastrami.

hotelolden.com

(Image: Sabine Hess)

2.

Casa Caminada, Fürstenau, Graubünden

The best gastronomic guesthouse

Fürstenau is one of those idyllic Swiss towns where life moves at a slow, deliberate pace. It’s also where chef Andreas Caminada opened his first restaurant in 2003. His three-Michelin-star establishment at Schloss Schauenstein is the jewel of the region’s gastronomic map, so having a guesthouse on the site quickly became part of the plan. He asked Bündner architect Gion A Caminada to transform two stables into a contemporary stay. The result is Casa Caminada’s 10 tasteful rooms, with a view of Fürstenau and the surrounding mountains.

casacaminada.com

(Image: Joel Hunn)

3.

Michelhaus, Ernen, Valais

The perfect chalet stopover

Once a neglected chalet, Michelhaus was reimagined as a luxurious two-apartment retreat by Reto Holzer. He bought the house in 2020 and now visitors can enjoy its 400-year-old floors, a stone hearth (complete with the coat of arms of the original owners, Christen and Frena Michel), antique milking stools, cowbells and brocante paintings. Other furnishings include Carl Hansen chairs and Mies van der Rohe’s Barcelona daybed, and all beds are by Hästens. “I like the mix of old and new,” he says. “We want our guests to feel at home – relaxed, comfortable and welcomed.”

michelhaus.ch

(Image: Sabine Hess)

4.

Suvretta House, St Moritz

The most striking mountain views

In 1911 hotelier Anton Bon stood at the foot of the Upper Engadine mountains and decided to build a hotel. Today this storybook castle boasts 171 lavish rooms and 10 suites. The main lobby opens into a vast columned space with large windows looking onto Lake Champfèr. The Grand Restaurant offers French fare by executive chef and St Moritz local Fabrizio Zanetti, and requires formal dress. “People ask me whether the tie rule will be around for long,” says co-general manager Peter Egli. “We say, as long as Hermès makes ties, we will keep the tradition.”

suvrettahouse.ch

(Image: Courtesy of Suvretta)

5.

Grand Hotel Belvedere, Wengen, Berne

The grandest getaway

In the secluded village of Wengen in the Lauterbrunnen valley, you’ll find the Grand Hotel Belvedere. The hotel reopened in May 2025 after renovations to return it to its original belle époque splendour. “It was essential for us to adopt the Alpine construction philosophy of that era,” says Swiss architect Arnaud Christin, who spearheaded the work. There are two restaurants and two bars, each with distinct atmospheres, while the 90 state-of-the-art rooms and suites are adorned with handmade carpets and bespoke pine furniture.

beaumier.com

(Image: Lucas Dutertry)

6.

Oxen, Küsnacht, Zürich

The best for hearty seasonal dishes

Once a traditional restaurant called Ochsen, Oxen serves fresh takes on hearty classics while being true to the spirit of the neighbourhood, near Lake Zürich. Founded by Monocle’s Tyler Brûlé and associates, it offers seasonal dishes and, for stays, seven sleeper-car-inspired guest rooms, as well as a Monocle Apartment.

oxen.ch

(Image: Samuel Schalch)

7.

Brasserie Bodu, Lucerne

A tasteful stop-off

French brasserie Bodu feels more like an art deco Parisian outpost than a Swiss stübli. Classics such as salad niçoise, bouillabaisse and moules-frites are served in all their Gallic splendour. But this wouldn’t be a brasserie without a well-researched wine list. Every year, its team makes a pilgrimage to Bordeaux’s vineyards.

brasseriebodu.ch

(Image: Jonathan Ducrest)

8.

Roberto, Geneva

The city staple

The generations of Genevans who return to Roberto, established in 1945, attest to the restaurant’s unwavering dedication to genuine Italian fare. Roberto Carugati wanted to create an authentic trattoria serving up the flavours of his homeland. Members of the Accademia Italiana della Cucina, which protects Italy’s culinary heritage around the world, the Carugatis are devoted to keeping the legacy of their forefathers alive. Try the tomato and basil risotto, which features Tuscan olive oil, Carnaroli rice, fresh butter and parmesan.

restaurantroberto.ch

(Image: Guillaume Megevand)

9.

Chez Dany, Verbier

The elevated Swiss menu

Offering exceptional Swiss fare, Chez Dany sets itself apart with dishes such as smoked trout with sauce vierge and baked camembert with pear jam. Its menu crosses borders, proffering a Helvetian spin on Iberian croquetas and Milanese ossobuco. Post-meal, diners can hop on Chez Dany’s snowcat to return to Verbier.

instagram.com/chezdanyverbier

(Image: Courtesy of Chez Dany)

10.

Restaurant Bergführer, Sertig-Dörfli, Graubünden

The time-tested Alpine institution

In the Sertig valley is Restaurant Bergführer, a 450-year-old establishment now under chef Nina Eyer. She adds pops of spice to her dishes, balanced by deep umami and bright citrus. In Swiss style, patrons arrive by ski and even horseback.

sertigtal.ch

(Image: Andrea Pugiotto)

11.

James and Natacha Baron, Krone Säumerei am Inn, Graubünden

An irresistible spin on a historic stay

James and Natacha Baron run the historic 18-room Krone Säumerei am Inn in Upper Engadine. The couple took over the hotel in 2022 and, within three months, its restaurant, La Chavallera, was awarded a Michelin star. “We weren’t expecting such a warm welcome,” says James.

krone-lapunt.ch

(Image: Courtesy of Krone Säumerei am Inn)

12.

Gian and Florian Grundböck, Deux Frères, Zürich

The best for inventive tipples

Brothers Gian (pictured, left) and Florian Grundböck (right) founded Deux Frères with an inventive spirit and a love for a good drink. Starting with a gin based on 25 botanicals, the distillery also now makes vermouth, rosé and sparkling wines.

deuxfreresspirits.com

(Image: Aladin B. Klieber)

13.

Ini Archibong, Design by Ini

The most artfully crafted pieces

Ini Archibong is a California-born creative with Nigerian roots who moved to Switzerland in 2014, having founded his studio Design by Ini in 2010. He is known for his artfully crafted pieces, ranging from furniture to watches, for brands such as Hermès, Knoll and Sé, and his work has been displayed at galleries and museums including The Met in New York. “I came to Switzerland to study and one of the major things that I learned was the level of Swiss craftsmanship,” says Archibong. “I travelled by train all over the country meeting craftsmen.”

designbyini.com

(Image: Mpho Mokgadi)

14.

Charlatan Restodisco, Zürich

Best for a ball

At Charlatan Restodisco, haute cuisine meets the dance floor (featuring one of the largest disco balls in Europe). Established in 2022, the venue offers a mix of dishes such as lobster pasta and oysters, with drinks including the punchy Charlatan tiki (rum, pineapple, amaretto and Cointreau). It’s open from 18.00 on Wednesdays to Saturdays and the dancing starts at 22.00. “We want our guests to feel glamorous, as though they’ve stepped into a different world,” says co-owner Patrick Calame-Longjean (pictured). “It’s a combination of elegance, extravagance and effortless fun.”

restodisco.ch

(Image: Samuel Schalch)

15.

Apfelgold, Berne

For something fruity

Donat Berger baked his way to success by hosting schnouse every other Wednesday in his home. This Bernese pastime of sampling sweet snacks between meals developed into a business in 2012, when Apfelgold was born. The apple-shaped sign hanging above the entrance hints at the key ingredient. “When I was a kid, we had a few apple trees,” says Berger. “We took the harvest to the cider maker, who pressed the juice for us.” At Apfelgold, you can taste apple varieties as a juice, cider, non-alcoholic spritz or purée. As for baked goods, chocolate, crème brûlée and other fruit options are on offer.

apfelgold.ch

(Image: Sabine Hess) (Image: Sabine Hess)

16.

Collective Bakery, Zürich

The rising star

Inside a concrete pavilion next to the headquarters of footwear and sports brand On, a team of passionate bakers prepare goodies that blend culinary traditions. Experimentation is a core value at Collective Bakery. “We bring different experiences to our work and try to exchange our knowledge and talk through every product,” says baker and owner Nino Brüllmann. You might find sweet buns with seasonal fillings, pain suisse and Japanese shokupan on the counter. Among the most popular is a flaky variation of a hand-rolled French croissant, which sells by the hundreds.

collectivebakery.ch

(Image: Selina Feuerstein)

17.

Jucker Farm, Seegräben, Zürich

The best for farm-to-fork food

Jucker Farm’s Juckerhof site in the village of Seegräben is run by Reto Benker (pictured, on right). It’s home to a restaurant, a bakery, a farm shop, a goat-petting zoo and a pick-your-own-produce experience. The adventure farm came to fruition in the 1990s, starting with Juckerhof and a pumpkin exhibition – which still draws visitors every autumn – and has expanded to three other farm shops across Switzerland. The restaurant offers a filling breakfast and, at weekends, a big brunch buffet. The shop sells an array of produce, including condiments and fresh bread from the on-site bakery.

juckerfarm.ch

(Image: Samuel Schalch) (Image: Samuel Schalch)

18.

Zwahlen-Hüni, Saanen, Berne

The tailored solution

“From the start, we wanted to provide customers with a special retail experience,” says Philipp Zwahlen, the third-generation owner of Zwahlen-Hüni. The boutique mainly sells German and Austrian tracht (traditional) brands but there are also cardigans by Italian label Gran Sasso and cashmere by Doriani.

zwahlenhueni.ch

(Image: Jonathan Ducrest)

19.

Lindauer, Schwyz

The trustiest sledges

“Most people going down the mountain have been overtaken by a Lindauer at some point,” says Jo Lindauer (pictured, with daughters Viola, right, and Medea), who crafts sledges at his family’s shop. Lindauer makes about 200 sledges and some 70 toboggans every year.

lindauerschlitten.ch

(Image: Marvin Zilm)

20.

Tessanda, Santa Maria Val Müstair, Graubünden

The best for Swiss softies

One of Switzerland’s last remaining weaving mills, Tessanda uses natural yarns such as flax and silk, mostly sourced from local traders. Every item, created using antique weaving looms, has a small label featuring the weaver’s name. Its textiles primarily focus on homeware and tableware.

tessanda.ch

(Image: Jessica Jungbauer)

21.

Ebneter & Biel, St Moritz

For handmade linen

This family-owned hand-embroidery and home-textile business has been producing quality linen since 1880, originally in Appenzell. It later set up shop in St Moritz’s Badrutt’s Palace in 1911. Today, the shop is found on the Plazza dal Mulin in central St Moritz and is run by the fourth generation – Christian and Andrea-Rita Biel. “Everything is made by hand and it’s important that we know where everything comes from,” says Christian. The siblings have chosen not to expand or hire other staff, believing that customer service is best kept in the family.

ebneter-biel.ch

(Image: Consiglio Manni)

22.

Tempo, Lausanne

The finest international furniture

Inspired by their travels, business partners Pablo de Pinho and Ana Deffarges set up shop in the Swiss Alps in 2017. “Lausanne was missing something,” says De Pinho. The resulting collection features items by furniture ateliers from Copenhagen to Bangalore, plus leather goods, wicker and menswear.

tempodesignstore.com

(Image: Katya Kalyska)

23.

Atelier Bolt, Klosters, Graubünden

The best for contemporary art

Uster-born sculptor and painter Christian Bolt has created a vibrant cultural hub, turning a cowshed into a space for his interdisciplinary work and guest showcases. Atelier Bolt lets visitors discover one of Switzerland’s most celebrated contemporary artists.

bolt.ch

(Image: Sabine Hess)

24.

Kunst Museum, Winterthur, Zürich

A treasure trove of artistic masterpieces

Across the Kunst Museum’s three buildings, visitors can find masterpieces from the 17th century onwards, including works by Liotard, Monet and Van Gogh, as well as part of the Oskar Reinhart Collection. Between exhibits, you can enjoy nearby cafés and the surrounding greenery.

kmw.ch

(Image: Sabine Hess)

25.

Capitole, Lausanne

A picture of elegance

Switzerland’s largest cinema evokes the golden age of film. Capitole reopened in 2024 after its third renovation since the 1920s; original art deco features were restored with both cinephiles and design lovers in mind. A 140-seat subterranean screening room now accompanies the original 724-seat auditorium.

cinematheque.ch

(Image: Jonathan Ducrest)

‘Switzerland: The Monocle Handbook’ is out now.