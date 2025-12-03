10 projects reshaping Italy as its north prepares for the Olympic Winter Games

Milano Cortina 2026 will be a stage on which Italy can showcase the best of all that it has to offer, from the stunning beauty of the Dolomites to the ancient city centre of Verona. But it’s also much more than a showcase of the country’s natural and historic assets. The Games have given the Bel Paese fresh impetus to upgrade its infrastructure. The optics are good – and not just the fibre ones.

1.

Connecting the dots

The Games have provided the Italian government with a good excuse to extend Milan’s enviable fibreoptic network, first unfurled in 2005, to the rest of the country. About 900km of fibre has been run north from the Lombard capital to the Valtellina valley (which includes one of the main ski venues in Bormio), near the border with Switzerland. This extension will give the state police a high-speed connection that will aid them in securing events and communicating with local hospitals.

2.

New heights

A significant part of the host’s infrastructure push has been the improvement of transportation to the area’s ski slopes, including upgrading outdated cable cars. The Ponte Bondio-Mottolino lift has been modernised with an automatic clamping system that allows cabins to detach from the cable at the stations, slowing them down to allow safe boarding and disembarking before they reattach and continue on their journey. Completed in late 2024, this update follows a private investment in the Mottolino resort, which included the opening of a coworking space and several new restaurants.

3.

Pedal power

Some of the changes initiated for Milano Cortina won’t quite meet the 2026 deadline but are still set to leave a legacy for residents. With work starting in December, a new cycle lane boasting impressive views and protection from a busy road is expected to be completed by 2027. Linking Lecco with Abbadia Lariana, it completes a track that has already been finished between Caviate and Pradello.

4.

Stadium gig

The Winter Games might be billed as Milano Cortina but they will also be a celebration of two of Italy’s powerhouse economic regions: Lombardy and Veneto. Roughly halfway between Milan and Cortina, the ancient city of Verona will host the closing ceremony on 22 February inside its Roman amphitheatre. To bring it up to Games standard, €20m has been spent by the nation and municipality, improving accessibility and making other tweaks, such as to the stadium’s security system.

5.

Right on track

In anticipation of the Games, train services have been given a serious (ski) lift. For example, a Trenord service from Milan to the valley of Valtellina will run from 04.20 until 03.00, with trains leaving every 30 minutes throughout the day. Money has also been invested in new trains and tracks, such as the stretch between Trento and Bassano del Grappa, which has been electrified and now features a number of new carriages that were purchased to service it, including colourful Pop models made by Hitachi Rail.

6.

Peak position

By sharing hosting credits with Milan, Cortina is expected to reach new heights when it comes to property. Already the most expensive and exclusive resort in Italy, it will cement its status as an Italian St Moritz once the event concludes. In preparation, various facelifts are under way, including the installation of a traffic-calming roundabout at the city entrance, the widening of the roadway along Lungoboite and new city lighting.

7.

Getting ahead

Bormio – with its famous Stelvio slope – will be one of the main venues for the Games. The resort town knows exactly what it’s doing, having previously welcomed the Alpine Ski World Cup on numerous occasions (it will be responsible for hosting all of the men’s Alpine skiing competitions in February). Bormio has had a spruce up to get Games ready. Alongside the installation of pumping stations for artificial snow, a ski stadium and ski park were completed at the end of November, a month ahead of schedule. An Italian miracle.

8.

Sight unseen

Rome-based energy company Terna is behind a series of installations of underground power lines, stretching about 130km, with the goal of minimising eyesores for Olympic attendees. The works have taken place in northern Italy, extending from Milan to the Sondrio province. The projects strengthen the grid across a large swath of the country and increase the resilience of infrastructure in an area that is increasingly exposed to extreme weather.

9.

Taking off

Verona has been seeking to enhance its strategic position ahead of the Games. Already a gateway to the Dolomites, thanks to an international airport that services 75 destinations in 27 countries, it has recently expanded its passenger terminal in an €80m initiative called Project Romeo (named after one half of Verona’s most famous couple). The objective is to welcome as many as five million passengers per year, up from the current figure of four million.

10.

Tunnel vision

In South Tyrol, not far from Bolzano, a bypass road surrounding the village of Percha has been a hot-button issue for residents for about 10 years. However, until recently, the funds to make it a reality were not available. Now a €170m project is creating a 2.7km tunnel that will redirect traffic and pollution away from the village. In October, the final piece of rock separating one end of the tunnel from the other was removed – a major step towards completion. It is expected to have a significant impact on residents long after the Games conclude.

Illustration: Ana Cuna