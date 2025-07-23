Monocle’s Mexico Survey: the most exciting businesses and outposts of opportunity

Entrepreneurs are rethinking everything from aviation to the art scene. Learn about daring enterprises in the North American nation of opportunities, from a dynamic production service to imaginative building developers.

Welcome to our sunny survey of smart thinking and innovative enterprise in Mexico. With a population of 130 million and a GDP of almost €1.53trn, the North American nation is a business powerhouse, with strong links to its US neighbour to the north – its largest trade partner – and the rest of Latin America to the south. A colourful country stretching from the windswept coastline of Baja California to the jungles of Chiapas, there are opportunities aplenty in diverse sectors for the savvy entrepreneur here.

While Mexico might have a solid backbone in heavy industry, agriculture and natural resources, in recent years it has made a name for itself for excellence in the worlds of gastronomy, hospitality and design. Indeed, there’s a lot more than meets the eye, from a booming film-production industry to architectural prowess. If you’re looking to make it here, you’ll quickly discover that lots of deals are made over a meal – meaning that, yes, in-person meetings trump virtual ones – and that knowing some Mexican Spanish slang can go a long way (it helps to know your chela from your chingón).

For our Mexico Survey, we dispatched our team of writers, editors and photographers to meet founders and learn about their projects all across the country, from San Miguel de Allende to Oaxaca City. Along the way, we found intrepid companies and individuals who aren’t afraid to go out on a limb to bring their passion projects to fruition, whether it’s a mission to make Mexico a regional e-mobility leader or producing a competitive jet plane to sell across the globe.

Taking flight

Oaxaca Aerospace is developing a “Made in Mexico” aeroplane in a land not known for making planes. Run by the Fernández family, the firm has built various prototypes for its Pegasus jet. The hope? To one day become a full-fledged international plane developer. To read more, click here.

High life

Amid Mexico City’s property boom, architect and developer Meir Lobatón Corona is rethinking the capital’s skyline. His Torre Gutenberg project isn’t about creating a temperature-controlled grey box. Instead, every floor has a large balcony with doors and windows that allow air and light to flood in. Click here to read more.

Star quality

Mexico is going from strength to strength in film. “There has been more growth in four years than in the past 15 or 20,” says Austrian Alexandra Ruths Braas, the enterprising co-founder of Romero & Braas, which makes original content and provides production services to international film crews. Read more about it here.

Happening hospitality

Oaxaca City is attracting an international audience. How are its businesses adapting to satisfy the needs of its modish visitors? Find out here.



Guadalajara’s art renaissance

Mexican creativity doesn’t stop in the country’s capital, as the artists leading this revival will attest. Discover your new favourites here.