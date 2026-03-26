The renovation of the Philippine embassy in Singapore unveils a striking new chancery for overseas nationals

The newest iteration of the Philippine embassy in Singapore not only raises the island nation’s diplomatic profile, but also provides a home away from home for its citizens abroad.

After almost 40 years in a cramped 1970s building, in December the Philippine delegation in Singapore moved into upgraded digs that are better suited to the needs of a modern diplomatic corps. “Plugging in two laptops used to overload the electrical system,” says ambassador Medardo Macaraig of the former base. On election days, embassy staff would have to erect pavement tents to accommodate the crowds who came to cast their ballot – not exactly the right look for this neighbourhood of stately villas and apartment blocks, nor the right message to send about Philippine statecraft.

Ambassador Medardo Macaraig

After securing planning permission, Manila demolished the old house and hired Singapore-based ACO Architects and interiors practice Inside Outside Designs. The resulting chancery is a love letter to the Philippines expressed in the abstracted form of a bahay kubo, a stilt house typical of the archipelago’s vernacular architecture. It’s a much-improved environment for embassy staff, visiting delegations and the 220,000 Singapore-based Philippine nationals in need of consular services.

National symbols, domestic design and traditional materials are imbued throughout the three-storey structure. A woven bamboo lattice known as amakan crowns the main visitor entrance, while VIPs arrive under a canopy held up by a galvanised-iron narra, the national tree. Philippine-made pieces from designers such as Ito Kish and Vito Selma furnish the rooms. The result is a vital connection with the homeland. “The embassy building helps those who are homesick,” says Macaraig. As one of the world’s largest exporters of workers, the Philippines views its embassies’ primary role as serving its citizens living abroad.











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The new chancery also has the potential to raise the country’s diplomatic profile in Southeast Asia during its Asean chairmanship this year. The windows of a room that overlooks a function hall can be tinted with the flick of a switch if negotiations turn tense. Rattan sofas and armchairs made using the solihya style of weaving encourage calm discussion, while an assortment of craftworks and a statement painting by contemporary artist Jose “Bogie” Tence Ruiz remind visitors that they are on Philippine turf. “Diplomacy is not only about talking,” says Macaraig. “By showing our culture through a building, we become more credible.”

Ambassador: Medardo Antonio Gonzales Macaraig

Number of diplomats: 33

Year formal relations began: 1969

Key bilateral issues: Migrant labour, tourism, foreign direct investment and aviation services

In Monocle’s April issue, we profile our selection of the best foreign embassies in the world — this is just one of the establishments featured. See the rest of our favourites here.