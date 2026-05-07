Javier Milei’s popularity plunges as corruption scandals shake his cabinet

Argentina’s president came to power on the promise of cracking down on corruption. But ahead of next year’s elections, he finds himself more mired in scandal than ever.

Argentina’s wild-haired libertarian president, Javier Milei, made political hay for years by skewering his opponents and the opposition for their alleged illicit enrichment (writes Bryan Harris). Anti-corruption formed a central part of his political identity, and at every turn he has derided the establishment as “la casta” – a ruling caste of venal politicians.

Now his rhetoric might come back to haunt him. A series of mounting graft scandals involving top officials in his government now threatens to douse this political firebrand and his chances of re-election next year.

At the centre of the latest scandal is his cabinet chief, Manuel Adorni, who endured a marathon interrogation in Congress this week over a lavish lifestyle inconsistent with his public salary of around $2,500 (€2,123) per month. Adorni and his family, who deny all wrongdoing, have been caught by local media travelling by private jet to Punta del Este, a beach resort in Uruguay. They have also made a series of high-end real-estate purchases. And then there are the questions about the alleged $245,000 (€208,000) cash payment for renovations of a house purchased for less than half that price.

Last laugh: Will Milei (centre) fall on his own chainsaw? (Image: Matias Baglietto/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Instead of addressing these home truths, Milei has stood by Adorni. But the cabinet chief is not the only one facing tough questions. The head of Argentina’s tax-collection authority is the subject of a formal indictment over alleged omissions of multimillion-dollar foreign properties from his asset declarations, while a top official at the economy ministry was fired after it emerged that he had not declared his seven apartments in Florida.

The scandals are clearly irking Argentines, who voted for Milei in 2023 on the back of pledges to overhaul the political system. Now corruption ranks as a major public issue again, with polls showing it to be a major concern for 50.3 per cent of Argentines. Milei, meanwhile, appears to be foundering with an approval rating of 35.5 per cent. Despite a landslide victory in last year’s midterms, Milei is now at the weakest point of his term so far. What until recently looked like a safe re-election for Milei next year is now increasingly in doubt.

But corruption is not the only issue weighing on the minds of voters. Argentines appear to be tiring of the country’s lethargic economy. For years, Milei was given the benefit of the doubt as he implemented a programme of reforms and austerity, which succeeded in taming triple-digit inflation and bringing a semblance of stability to one of the world’s most fragile economies.

Now discontent is rising as business activity slumps in manufacturing, retail and other major industries. Unemployment rose to 7.5 per cent in the last quarter of 2025, the highest level in five years. Real wages have fallen, while annual inflation remains stubborn at about 30 per cent.

Milei will continue to deal with challenges using his characteristic bravado. In a show of support for his cabinet chief, he appeared at Congress during Adorni’s hearing, flashing smiles and giving a big thumbs-up. When questioned by journalists, Milei and those in his government accused the press of being corrupt. Perhaps people in glass houses – whether in Buenos Aires or Washington – shouldn’t throw stones.