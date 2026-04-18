The top-50 things to see at Milan Design Week

From cyberpunk installations to silverware – and from career retrospectives to showcases of emerging talent – here are the presentations and shows not to miss at this year’s Milan Design Week.

It can be hard to know where to turn during Milan Design Week, with events sprawling from the central Brera neighbourhood to the far reaches of the city’s Isola district. To help you navigate the week, here’s a guide to 50 events that are worth visiting.

6:AM Glassworks

In the basement of the Piscina Romano, the Milanese firm presents Over and Over and Over and Over, an exploration of repetition as a source of creativity.

Via Ampère, 24

Acqua di Parma

The Italian perfume brand will celebrate the launch of a new series of fragrances, Buongiorno La Collezione, with an installation in the courtyard of the publishing house ERG Media.

Via Bernardino Luini, 12

Alcova

This popular design showcase takes place in a former military hospital and a rationalist residence by Franco Albini.

– Baggio Military Hospital Complex,Via Giovanni Labus, 10

– Villa Pestarini, Via Mogadiscio, 2/4

Alessi

The design brand, which was founded in 1921, has put together an ode to the inimitable postmodern Italian designer Ettore Sottsass, in an installation titled “La Bella Tavola”.

Palazzo Stampa di Soncino, Via Soncino, 2

Alphabet

A retrospective on the work of UK design duo Edward Barber and Jay Osgerby over the past 30 years, on display at the Triennale.

Triennale Milano, Viale Alemagna, 6

Arclinea

New work by Antonio Citterio, the architect and artistic director of Italian kitchen company Arclinea, will be presented in the brand’s showroom.

Via Durini, 7

Artemest

The historic Palazzo Donizetti provides a theatrical setting for the fourth edition of L’Appartamento, the design retailer’s annual showcase of Italian design.

Via Gaetano Donizetti, 48

Baccarat

Marseille-based artist and scenographer Emmanuelle Luciani presents “Crystal Crypt”, an installation with a cyberpunk and science-fiction influence, for French glass manufacturer Baccarat.

Centro Brera, Via Marco Formentini, 10

Bocci

Light, as a medium in and of itself, is the subject of this year’s exhibition from Bocci, interrogating the theme through the lens of design gallerist David Alhadeff.

Via Giuseppe Rovani, 20

Buccellati

With an installation titled “Aquae Mirabiles”, the Italian silverware specialist presents Caviar, its latest collection for the table.

Piazza Tomasi di Lampedusa

CC-Tapis 3 Fornasetti

Surrealist patterns from 1958 by Piero and Barnaba Fornasetti are reimagined as rugs by Italian brand CC-Tapis.

Piazza Santo Stefano, 10

Convey

More than 20 brands are taking part in the fourth edition of this design showcase, which will occupy five storeys of a building.

Via San Senatore, 10

Dedar

Custom textiles, including chair upholstery, curtains and more, form the subject of the Italian experts’ exhibition, Versi Liberi.

Via Lazzaretto, 15

Design Singapore Council

Is Singapore the ultimate prototype nation? This exhibition explores this idea, reimagining the Asian city-state as a centre for optimisation and future-proofing.

Foro Buonaparte, 54

Dropcity

What are the key challenges of the near future? This is the question that Dropcity posed to students of London’s Central Saint Martins for this year’s showcase.

Via Giovanni Battista Sammartini, 40

Geberit

The Swiss leader in sanitary products, founded in 1874, stages a site-specific installation titled “Form. Flow. Function.” in collaboration with Atelier Oï.

Opificio 31, Via Tortona, 31

Giorgetti

High-end Italian furniture maker Giorgetti unveils its latest wares in its showroom, as well as through an immersive experience staged at the Teatro Manzoni.

– Via Della Spiga, 31

– Via Alessandro Manzoni, 42

H&M Home x Kelly Wearstler

The US designer joins forces with H&M Home for a capsule collection that spans large-scale furniture as well as smaller design objects.

Palazzo Acerbi, Corso di Porta Romana, 3

Hermès

The French luxury fashion house returns to its usual Milan Design Week address at La Pelota, a former 1940s sports court, to unveil its latest collection of homeware.

Via Palermo, 10

Humbert & Poyet

The French duo present a limited-edition version of their Hug chair – rendered in lacquered aluminium, polished brass and garnet velvet – for gallery Maison Pouenat.

Via Borgonuovo, 5

Interni Venosta

A private apartment opens to the public, displaying objects by the furniture brand founded by Dimorestudio.

Via Bigli, 21

Jil Sander

Simone Bellotti, the creative director of Hamburg-founded, Milan-based fashion brand Jil Sander, invites guests to peruse a selection of 60 books chosen by 60 different creatives as part of its “Reference Library” installation.

Via Luca Beltrami, 5

Kaldewei

The work of Milanese architect Piero Portaluppi forms the central theme of German bathroom experts Kaldewei’s exhibition, staged in a palazzo designed by Portaluppi himself.

Palazzo Crespi, Corso Giacomo Matteotti, 1

Kettal

To celebrate its 60th year in business, Kettal is staging collaborations with design luminaries, such as Verner Panton and Jasper Morrison, at its Milan showroom. Over at the Triennale, the Eames House Exhibition revisits the US architects’ flat-packed house.

– Via Broletto, 44

– Triennale Milano, Viale Alemagna, 6

Kohler

Can design aid personal wellness? Lifestyle brand Flamingo Estate teams up with Kohler to create a brutalist bathhouse and delve deeper into the topic.

Via Palestro, 14

Laboratorio Paravicini

Milan workshop Laboratorio Paravicini presents a new collection exploring the contrast between ceramics and metal, created in collaboration with Colombian-born designer Natalia Criado.

Via Nerino, 8

Lina Ghotmeh

The Lebanese architect presents a Pepto-Bismol-pink labyrinth for visitors to explore within the courtyard of the Palazzo Litta.

Corso Magenta, 24

Loro Piana

Plaid takes centre stage at the luxury Italian house’s headquarters. The display pays homage to different weaving techniques and patterns through focused case studies.

Cortile della Seta,Via Moscova, 33

Louis Vuitton Objets Nomades

The French luxury fashion house unveils new designs for the home, including works by São Paulo firm Estúdio Campana and Parisian paper sculptor Géraldine Gonzalez.

Palazzo Serbelloni, Corso Venezia, 16

Marni x Cucchi

The Milanese social ritual of the morning espresso (and later an aperitivo) is reimagined by fashion brand Marni at a café, in collaboration with design studio Redduo.

Pasticceria Cucchi, Corso Genova, 1

Monument Magazzino Archive

London gallery Monument teams up with French design expert Harold Mollet to present a collection of rare functional art, exhibited at the Mulino Factory.

Via Aosta, 2

Muuto Apartment

The colourful Danish brand takes over an apartment in San Marco with an installation titled “The Art of Belonging”, which unites new lighting and furniture designs in a distinctive and tactile environment.

Via Solferino, 11

Nilufar

Nina Yashar’s gallery is putting on two showcases. The first, at her depot, is conceived as a fictional luxury hotel; the second, “La Casa Magica”, explores the house as a symbolic and ritual space.

– Nilufar Spiga, Via della Spiga, 32

– Nilufar Depot, Viale Lancetti, 34

Objects Are By

The Milan-based design studio launches a tea brand called Cromo with a temporary teahouse on the 25th floor of a Milanese brutalist landmark.

Torre Velasca, Piazza Velasca, 5

Poltrona Frau

What does it mean for design to be timeless? For Poltrona Frau, the answer is in materials that develop patina, a central theme of its “True Over Time” presentation.

Via Alessandro Manzoni, 30

Prada Frames

The fashion powerhouse returns for the fifth edition of Prada Frames, a series of talks curated by Formafantasma. This year’s topic of conversation is the role of image-making in contemporary culture.

Complesso Santa Maria delle Grazie, Via Caradosso, 1

Pro Helvetia

In partnership with Presence Switzerland, the Swiss Arts Council presents “Shared Matter”, a showcase on emerging design voices from the Alpine nation.

Via Pinamonte da Vimercate, 4

Range Rover

After making its debut last year, the UK carmaker is back with “Traces”, an installation that explores personalised luxury, materiality and sensory design.

Galleria Meravigli, Via Gaetano Negri, 6

RH Gallery

The US design behemoth marks its Italian arrival with the opening of its Milan outpost, which comprises a shop, a library, a restaurant, a bar and a lounge.

Corso Venezia, 56

Rimadesio

The Palazzo Isimbardi provides the site for an exhibition of Rimadesio’s furniture by Swiss firm Encor Studio.

Corso Monforte, 35

Rosewood

The legacy of Andrea Branzi, one of the leaders of the 1960s Italian Radical Design movement, is honoured by hotel group Rosewood with a large-scale display of the designer’s rice-paper lamps.

Via Carlo de Cristoforis, 1

Technogym

The Technogym Unica, the gym-equipment company’s all-in-one machine designed for at-home strength training, celebrates its fourth decade with a high-energy installation at the brand’s showroom.

Via Durini, 1

The Lucia Eames Rug Collection

A new rug collection centred on the work of Lucia Eames, the only child of design duo Charles and Ray Eames, makes its debut, in collaboration with Barcelona’s Nanimarquina.

Via Statuto, 13

Tod’s

The visual language of 20th-century Italian design provides the inspiration for a limited-edition collection of the Italian fashion brand’s signature Gommino shoe.

Via Savona, 56

USM x Snøhetta

Multisensory installation “Renaissance of the Real” invites visitors to explore the Swiss brand’s metal modular system through a spatial journey.

Corso Venezia, 52

Visteria Foundation

This group showcase, entitled Polish Modernism: A Struggle for Beauty, covers the impact of modernist ideas and the movement’s symbolism as an act of resistance in Poland.

Torre Velasca, Piazza Velasca, 3-5, 16th floor

Warsaw, São Paulo, Milan

Jorge Zalszupin’s emigration from Poland to Brazil – and his contributions to the latter country’s modernist architecture – is told for the first time in Milan.

Torre Velasca, Piazza Velasca, 3-5, 16th floor

Zaha Hadid Architects x Audi

The German carmaker presents “The Origin”, a titanium-hued fibreglass portal, in partnership with the acclaimed London-based architecture firm.

Corso Venezia, 11

Zucchetti

The evolution of the Italian brand’s Octo faucet collection, designed by David Lopez Quincoces, is presented in stainless steel, as well as in several new configurations.

Corso Venezia, 29