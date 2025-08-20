Late summer sun? Stunning new luxury escapes in the French Riviera and Milan

Mogo

Milan

Mogo is the latest opening from Burro Studio and Polifonic, with Yoji Tokuyoshi – the chef known for Milan’s lauded Ristorante Tokuyoshi – as a consulting partner. Designed by Giorgia Longoni Studio, it draws on Japanese listening bars, with global fare by chef Simone Montanaro and a round bar serving cocktails such as the black saffron martini. Its interiors have a terracotta and aquamarine palette, with elements of steel, velvet and washi paper that keep things airy by day and intimate by night. Come for the wagyu burgers with tonkatsu sauce and the udon with pork and seasonal vegetables.

mogomilano.com

Mogo in Milan, inspired by Japan’s listening bars Mogo in Milan, inspired by Japan’s listening bars

Served ice cold Global menu from chef Simone Montanaro

Les Roches Rouges

Saint-Raphaël, France

Located between Cannes and Saint-Tropez, 1950s hotel Les Roches Rouges reopened in 2017 after a redesign by Paris-based duo Festen. It quickly became a new Côte d’Azur institution. This summer saw a further expansion and renovation by ASL, including the conversion of a neighbouring building. Each of its 25 guest rooms remains faithful to the originals inspired by Eileen Gray and Le Corbu, featuring yellow awnings, butterfly chairs and sea views. “We designed the structure as simply as possible to let the Mediterranean flow through,” says Antoine Ricardou, co-founder of ASL. “Our aim was to harmonise with the surrounding environment.” The same ethos extends to the expanded outdoor areas, which offer more seafront for lounging on – be it by the rock-hewn seawater pool or at one of the hotel’s three alfresco restaurants.

beaumier.com

Sunny exterior Outdoor lounge area

Sea-view room