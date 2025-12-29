How Prisca Llagostera’s boutique hotels went global

Prisca Llagostera has built distinctive hotels from Andorra to South Africa. Here, she reflects on how to run hotels continents apart while keeping a recognisable identity.

In 2018, Prisca Llagostera opened L’Ovella Negra Mountain Lodge in Andorra to show that her homeland was more than just a tax haven or a shopping spot. She followed this with a four-bedroom lodge in Vall d’Incles in the Pyrenees. Five years later, after meeting her winemaker husband in South Africa, she launched Kokos Huis in the Swartland wine region. Here, she shares her thoughts on how to operate hotels thousands of miles apart that retain a recognisable identity.

(Image: Esther Eva)

Why Swartland?

It was an opportunity because there wasn’t anything with my concept there. While there are great places to stay, they tend to be self-catering cottages on farms. I love the energy: there’s always something buzzing. It has a small, arty community and great wine but it’s still a little off the beaten track. At the same time, it has access to Cape Town, which is only an hour away.

How do your hotels convey a sense of their home country?

The identity of your location is important. For every property, I have respected the original structure. Kokos Huis is an old farmhouse and I have preserved the terracotta floors and wooden doors. At the lodge in Andorra, I did the same with its dark wood and stone.

What are the risks?

Cultural differences. Some processes might work in one place but not work in another. Even the way that you manage the teams is very different.

Any advice for a hotelier thinking of making a similar leap?

Spend time in each area. Go in quietly and observe, absorb and talk to people. You must listen to what the community wants. When you open your hotels, you will have the community backing you, which is very important.

Read next: IHG’s Christophe Laure on the next era of the Intercontinental and luxury hotel growth