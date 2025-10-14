Monocle’s Global Design Directory 2025: Where to find designers around the world

Need an architect in Athens or collectable furniture in Copenhagen? Our new Design Directory connects you with vetted creatives on every continent. From emerging studios to market leaders, skilled craftspeople to cutting-edge brands, this guide delivers contacts for transforming any space – an address book for navigating the world of design.

Europe Regional design identities remain strong in Europe. The continent’s design capitals maintain distinct visual languages – from Scandinavian minimalism to Italian luxury – shaped by local materials, cultural heritage and the peculiarities of each market.

Amsterdam

The Dutch capital plays host to some of design’s brightest minds, from the Amsterdam School’s community-minded architecture to its savvy housing scheme.

Inside Outside

The name says it all: this design studio specialises in both landscape and interior design.

Schakelstraat 4, Amsterdam

+31 20 681 0801, insideoutside.nl

UNStudio

Architecture practice renowned for large-scale infrastructure projects imbued with a sculptural sensibility.

Stadhouderskade 113, Amsterdam

+31 20 570 2040, unstudio.com

Nicemakers

Looking for cinematic interiors? This is the studio to turn to.

Stadhouderskade 160, Amsterdam

+31 20 354 7228, nicemakers.com

Antwerp

Belgium’s diamond capital layers cutting-edge contemporary structures on art nouveau mansions. Meanwhile, the city’s famed fashion academy plays an outsized role in shaping its creative scene.

Studio Helder

Buy outstanding collectable pieces ranging from furniture to jewellery or turn to the studio of this multifaceted business for advice on design.

Provinciestraat 100, Antwerp

+32 3 289 43 18, studiohelder.be

Espoo

Searching for a piece of Scandinavia in Belgium? Drop by this shop that stocks the best in Nordic furniture and homeware.

Kloosterstraat 75-77, Antwerp

+32 3 237 57 97, espoo.be

Going East

Interiors practice specialising in design-build, ensuring that projects are delivered accurately and impeccably.

Ridder van Parijsstraat 18, Antwerp

+32 3 226 81 59, goingeast.be

Athens

Ancient craft traditions meet a contemporary design renaissance in the Greek capital, with marble and ceramic workshops influencing modern furniture makers.

Hyper Hypo

Colourful bookshop selling the best print titles. It’s also an informal community hub for the city’s creative scene.

Voreou 10, Athens

+30 21 1735 9628, hyperhypo.gr

Antiqua

Gallery established in 1954 that specialises in 20th-century design masterpieces – drop by for the best collection in Athens.

Irodotou 7, Athens

+30 21 0323 2220, antiqua.gr

Point Supreme

Masters of blending simple geometries with complex colour palettes, this architecture studio is the go-to for inspiring Mediterranean interiors.

Genneou Kolokotroni 68B, Athens

pointsupreme.com

Barcelona

Gaudí’s fairy-tale modernisme might be Barcelona’s calling card but the Catalonian city has never coasted on past glories, with a host of contemporary firms creating illuminating architecture, furniture and objects.

Isern Serra

Versatile design studio creating beautiful objects with a focus on materiality and craftsmanship.

Carrer Llull 47-49, Barcelona

+34 650 293 485, isernserra.com

Santa & Cole

One of Catalonia’s leading lights, this design firm adds atmosphere and character to any space.

Carretera, C-251 Km 5,6, Parc de Belloch, Barcelona

+34 938 619 100, santacole.com

Mesura

Studio creating beautiful architecture with a deep understanding that aesthetics is linked to durability and sustainability.

Carrer de Gomis 34, Barcelona

+34 934 672 190, mesura.eu

Marset

Family-run firm continuing to produce innovative, cutting-edge lighting designs.

Carretera de Rubí 284, Barcelona

+34 934 602 067, marset.com

Sandra Tarruella Interioristas

Looking for a timeless, atmospheric interior? Turn to these experts who specialise in restaurants, hotels and commercial spaces.

Madrazo 83, Barcelona

+34 933 622 264, tarruellainterioristas.com

BD Barcelona

Design pioneers since 1972, this newly revived firm brings to life iconic furniture pieces by Gaudí, Dalí and contemporary masters.

C/Ramon Turró 126, Barcelona

+34 934 570 052, bdbarcelona.com

Basel

Despite the city’s compact size, celebrated international designers including Frank Gehry, Zaha Hadid and Tadao Ando have worked in Basel. Swiss engineering prowess is also evident in the precision of the construction of its skyline.

Tiny Küche

Looking for a space-saving mini kitchen? Turn to this company for interior and exterior fit-outs.

St. Alban-Vorstadt 15, Basel

+41 61 272 18 18, tinykueche.ch

Christ & Gantenbein

Architecture firm that has delivered significant infrastructure and cultural landmarks with efficient design concepts.

Spitalstrasse 12, Basel

+41 61 260 90 20, christgantenbein.com

Glassworks Matteo Gonet

Bespoke glassworker that specialises in everything from large-scale sculptural works to made-to-order chandeliers.

Tramstrasse 66, Münchenstein

+41614114121, matteogonet.allyou.net

Vitra

Firm dedicated to improving homes, offices and public spaces through quality furniture design.

Charles-Eames-Strasse 2, Weil am Rhein

+49 76 21 702 32 40, vitra.com

Berlin

The German capital’s architectural layers tell stories of kingdoms, republics, division and reunification. It’s a mix that attracts creatives of all stripes – from architects and designers to musicians and couturiers.

DOM Publishers

Print specialists producing high-quality design-minded publications.

Caroline-von-Humboldt-Weg 20, Berlin

+49 30 206 96930, dom-publishers.com

Hacking Gutenberg

Workshop redefining the letterpress in the 21st century through research, printing and experimentation.

Potsdamer Strasse 98A, Berlin

+49 30 832 19070, hackinggutenberg.berlin

Holder

Editorial platform, retailer and gallerist showcasing contemporary and collectable design from Latin America.

Rosenheimer Strasse 7, Berlin

+49 152 078 77192, holder-objects.com

Süper Store

Curated design shop specialising in glass, ceramics, jewellery and objects from Japan.

Prinzenstrasse 85C, Berlin

sueper-store.de

Copenhagen

Far from resting on the laurels of its mid-century designers, Copenhagen continues to export outstanding creative talent worldwide, thanks in no small part to its respected design schools.

NormArchitects

Design studio that creates architecture, interiors and products with a focus on minimalist forms and calming spaces.

Amaliegade 21D, Copenhagen

+45 28 87 93 09, normcph.com

SLA

Studio with a focus on landscape architecture, with projects that range from nature-inspired spaces and drawing up city master plans to biodiversity strategies.

Njalsgade 17B, Pakhus 2, Copenhagen

+45 33 91 13 16, sla.dk

Tom Rossau

Independent lighting designer with a shop-front workshop and studio where distinctive sculptural pendant lights and lamps are created.

Frederiksberg Allé 5,Copenhagen

+45 71 94 00 00, tomrossau.com

AtelierAxo

Cross-disciplinary studio specialising in small-scale architecture, interior design and bespoke furniture.

Bredgade 66, Copenhagen

+45 40 88 63 38, atelier-axo.com

Moebe

Danish furniture brand doing more with less, producing furniture and objects reduced to their simplest, most efficient forms.

Strandlodsvej 42a, Copenhagen

+45 71 74 74 96, moebe.dk

Fritz Hansen

Established in 1872, this storied international design house continues to create world-class furniture, lighting and homeware.

Valkendorfsgade4, Copenhagen

+45 39 20 20 31, fritzhansen.com

Geneva

A lakeside city where French and German architectural traditions merge with Italian influences, Geneva also has a watchmaking heritage that brings mechanical flair to the city’s creative scene.

Lacroix Chessex

Architecture studio specialising in residential, educational and public buildings, often defined by impressive geometric forms.

Ruedes Cordiers 4, Geneva

+41 22 300 54 07, lacroixchessex.ch

Les Illuminés Design XXème

Gallery specialising in 20th-century design classics from masters such as Le Corbusier, Charles and Ray Eames and Poul Kjaerholm.

Rue Vignier 3, Geneva

+4179 725 33 75, lesilluminesdesign.ch

Bonhôte Zapata

Architecture firm with a masterful grasp of light and natural materiality, working on everything from civic to residential projects.

Rue du Levant 3, Geneva

+41 22 786 37 83, bonhotezapata.ch

Helsinki

Finnish design’s reputation was built on the backs of companies such as Iittala and Artek, which embraced the country’s glassmaking and timber heritage – a trend that continues to evolve today.

Studio Joanna Laajisto

Functionality, quality and beauty converge in this interior studio’s work across retail, hospitality and commercial spaces.

Kalevankatu 18 B, Helsinki

+358 44 214 5937, joannalaajisto.com

Vaarni

Pine is the material of choice for this firm that creates brutal yet sleek objects in partnership with Finnish craftspeople and factories.

Sorvaajankatu 15, Helsinki

+358 10 319 9670, vaarnii.com

Hakola

Colourful family-run firm creating responsibly-made, joy-inducing furniture.

Annankatu 5, Helsinki

+358 50 358 2739, hakola.fi

Istanbul

Radical design has flourished on the Bosphorus for centuries, creating a patchwork where 1950s international style sits alongside 16th-century mosques. Its craft scene, defined by carpet weaving and kilim making, adds texture to interiors and the fabric of the city.

Autoban

Architecture studio delivering sensitively conceived projects, ranging from underground transport terminals and vast airports to tropical resorts.

Dibek Sokak No 48 Galata, Istanbul

+90 212 243 8641, autoban.com

Sanayi313

Design, furniture, art and food come together at this lifestyle brand’s industrial workshop.

10 Sokak No 313 Maslak, Istanbul

+90 212 286 3857, sanayi313.com

Uniqka

Design brand reviving handcrafted leather traditions in partnership with contemporary designers.

Aktarlar Sokak No 27/A Besiktas, Istanbul

+90 532 427 1383, uniqka.com

Lisbon

Portugal has a rich design heritage defined by a deep appreciation for craft and a recent influx of expats in the capital is enlivening the city’s artistic milieu.

Corticeira Amorim

Leading cork producer that is transforming the natural material into innovative architectural products and design solutions.

Rua de Meladas 380, Mozelos

+351 22 747 5400, amorim.com

Garcé Dimofski

Design studio known for interiors and furniture with a pared-back look that maintains a sculptural quality.

Rua dos Anjos 16, Lisbon

garce-dimofski.com

P-06

Storytelling is at the core of this studio specialising in environmental graphic design, from wayfinding to place branding.

Praça Guilherme Gomes Fernandes 28A, Paço de Arcos

+351 21 446 7367, p06.studio

Monade

Publishing house with a focus on research books and monographs on architecture, photography and art.

Rua Rodrigues Sampaio, 19 5B, Lisbon

+351 96 654 7982, monadebooks.com

London

The UK capital continues to attract global talent thanks to its world-class educational facilities and the diversity of its creative communities. The result is innovation in fashion, graphics, architecture and furniture.

Michael Anastassiades

Cypriot-born designer known for cinematic ambient lighting and high-quality objects.

50 Rochester Place, London

+44 20 7928 7527, michaelanastassiades.com

Industrial Facility

Beauty and utility seamlessly combine in this studio’s furniture- and product-design output.

20 Britton Street, London

+44 20 7253 3234, industrialfacility.co.uk

Studio Frith

This design studio is an expert in using colour and typography to create inspiring branding and graphic work.

18 Club Row, London

studiofrith.com

Goldfinger

Community-minded organisation that designs everything from bespoke furniture pieces to outreach programmes aimed at training the next generation of craftspeople.

66A Turnmill Street, London

goldfinger.design

Modular By Mensah

Furniture-design studio that promotes social connection and community through its work.

Unit 221B, Peckham Levels, Moncrieff Street, London

modularbymensah.com

William Smalley

Architecture studio creating spaces informed by a deep understanding of context and memory, as well as material and craft.

13 Great James Street, London

+44 20 7242 0028, williamsmalley.com

SCP

Leading furniture retailer of contemporary and iconic interior pieces that also commissions and produces new British design.

135-139 Curtain Road, London

+44 20 7739 1869, scp.co.uk

Madrid

Grand boulevards and ornate fountains sit alongside village-like plazas and narrow streets in this city of contrasts. This varied inspiration shapes the work of its creatives.

Langarita-Navarro

Architecture studio blurring boundaries between indoor and outdoor spaces, public and private spheres, as well as nature and the manmade.

Grijalba 8, Madrid

+34 915 645 984, langarita-navarro.com

Office for Political Innovation

Multidisciplinary agency dedicated to architecture and exhibitions, operating at the intersection of design, research and environmental activism.

Calle Arriaza, 6, Madrid

+34 910 572 163, officeforpoliticalinnovation.com

Penadés

Research-driven studio developing new materials and objects while curating architectural experiences.

Rondade Toledo 16, Local 304, Madrid

+34915524270, penades.xyz

Espacio Brut

Design outpost for 20th- and 21st-century objects, art, books and collectable design.

Calle Pelayo 68, Madrid

+34 910 258 963, espaciobrut.com

Milan

Home to the famed Salone del Mobile, Milan continues to have far-reaching influence on global design trends and industries. Against this business backdrop is a city of impressively varied architecture, spanning from the gothic spires of the Duomo to Liberty decoration and Gio Ponti’s modernism.

ACPV Architects

Architecture studio delivering city-defining projects, from high-rise towers to urban plazas, grand hotels and commercial headquarters.

Via Cerva, 4, Milan

+39 02 763 8801, acpvarchitects.com

Vero International

Next-generation furniture and homeware brand using Italian know-how to produce simple and elegant wares.

verointernational.com

6:AM Glassworks

Studio that is redefining Italy’s glassmaking heritage by combining traditional techniques with contemporary aesthetics.

Via Privata Felice Romani 2, Milan

+39 02 8410 6869, 6am.glass

Formafantasma

Leading design studio working across architecture, branding, product and exhibition design, with an approach defined by a deep respect for cultural, social and environmental context.

Via Privata Assab 1, Milan

formafantasma.com

Objects Are By

Homeware brand connecting creatives and artisans in the production of unique, environmentally low-impact pieces.

objectsareby.com

Munich

From Olympiapark’s landscape-embedded stadiums to corporate headquarters, function precedes aesthetics in the Bavarian capital. The result? Practical industrial design and smart, contemporary architecture.

Holzrausch

An interior-design studio with production facilities for the creation of bespoke furniture and architecture.

Blumenstrasse17, Munich

+49 89 1893 2880, holzrausch.de

Bureau Borsche

Graphic-design studio specialising in editorial design, creating distinct visual identities and typographic work.

Paul-Heyse-Strasse17, Munich

+49 89 6214 6672, bureauborsche.com

J*Gast

Innovative brand challenging notions of what traditional unit kitchens can be through the use of modular, customisable solutions.

Blumenstrasse 17, Munich

+49 89 8776 5575, jgast.com

Occhio

Systems-based lighting brand that manufactures its own luminaries and fixtures.

Wiener Platz 7, Munich

+49 89 4477 8630, occhio.com

Oslo

Sustainable timber construction and landscape-integrated buildings reflect the Nordics’ love for nature. It’s an outlook embraced by Oslo’s leading furniture makers.

Shapes by Hydro

The research and furniture-production arm of aluminium specialists Norsk Hydro.

Drammensveien 264, Oslo

+47 22 53 81 00, shapesbyhydro.com

Fjord Arkitekter

Architecture firm delivering structures with a respect for local ecologies, economies and cultures.

Bjerregaardsgate 1A, Oslo

+47 40 41 61 61, fjordarkitekter.no

Edvin Klasson

Independent designer creating objects and furniture, radically combining materials and forms.

+47 97 14 66 39, edvinklasson.com

Paris

An appreciation for beauty and craft shapes Paris’s outlook on design, whether in the work of haute-couture ateliers or the magnificent rooftops lining Haussmannian boulevards.

Pierre Yovanovitch Mobilier

Renowned interior designer producing elegant furniture collections with high-quality French craftsmanship.

4 Passage Sainte-Avoye, Paris

+33 1 84 74 77 90, pierreyovanovitch.com

Yorgo & Co

Creative studio specialising in savvy solutions across branding, interiors and product development projects.

51 Rue des Vinaigriers, Paris

+33 1 40 38 81 85, yorgo.co

Garnier & Linker

Lighting, furniture and object design studio producing work for a range of environments, from residences to hotels and galleries.

22 Rue de l’Echiquier, Paris

+33 6 73 51 76 18, garnieretlinker.com

The Invisible Collection

Curators of exceptional contemporary furniture and decorative objects, sourced from a global cohort of designers and artisans.

20 Rue Amélie, Paris

+33 1 84 88 04 66, theinvisiblecollection.com

Festen Architecture

Makers of elegant interiors defined by rich textures and robust materials.

14 Rue Commines, Paris

+33 9 86 41 30 26, festenarchitecture.com

Kann Design

French-Lebanese studio designing, manufacturing and kitting out interiors with bespoke furniture and architectural solutions.

30 Rue des Trois Bornes, Paris

+33 9 62 54 42 03, kanndesign.com

Tiptoe

Savvy design meets sleek industrial machining to produce smart seating, tables and homeware.

49 Rue Étienne Marcel, Paris

+33 1 80 50 05 13, tiptoe.fr

Prague

A post-communism creative renaissance saw a design boom in the Czech capital, where Bohemian glass traditions and heritage woodworking and ceramic practices have been adapted to suit modern needs.

Chybik + Kristof

This Czech-founded global office carries out projects with strong cultural and community ambitions.

Vodickova 736/17, Prague

+420 775 727 488, chybik-kristof.com

Camp

The Center for Architecture and Metropolitan Planning (Camp) is a hub for discussion, encouraging discourse on the development and construction of Czech cities.

Vyšehradská 51, Prague

+420 770 141 547, praha.camp

Master & Master

Czech-made furniture marrying functionality and playfulness across a range that spans from sofas to magazine holders.

Na Zátorách 7, Prague

+420 725 258 289, masterandmaster.eu

Rome

The Italian capital has a long history: Roman ruins and Renaissance churches join baroque basilicas. But new constructions in the city prove that its design know-how extends far beyond its ancient foundations.

Rhinoceros

Seventeenth-century palazzo combining hospitality with exhibition spaces showcasing work by contemporary creatives and deep dives into design history.

Via delVelabro 9, Rome

+39 6 679 7434, rhinocerosroma.com

Secondome

Design gallery championing Italian designers and promoting handcrafted contemporary objects.

Via Portuense 201, Rome

+39 34 7634 4053, secondome.biz

Giustini / Stagetti

On the lookout for 20th-century Italian design? This gallery stocks a variety of pieces from design masters.

Via Gregoriana 41, Rome

+39 06 8765 2093, giustinistagetti.com

Rotterdam

The Dutch city owes its reputation to the post-Second World War construction boom in which the city became an architectural playground filled with bold, experimental design.

Studio Sabine Marcelis

Few designers are shaping the contemporary design landscape quite like Sabine Marcelis. The Dutch designer has collaborated with the likes of Ikea, Hem and Cc-Tapis.

Vlaardingweg 28, Rotterdam

+31 6 3421 0798, sabinemarcelis.com

Cloud

Multidisciplinary practice working across architecture, interiors and product design, delivering work defined by a masterful command of sculptural forms.

Delftseplein 36, Rotterdam

+31 6 8627 9603, cloud-ism.com

MVRDV

Global architecture firm working on projects that function as “city doctors” connecting people with each other and the environment.

Achterklooster7,Rotterdam

+31 1 0477 2860, mvrdv.com

Stockholm

Thriving creative neighbourhoods are scattered across the Swedish capital, defined by rusty townhouses, sky-splitting spires, baroque palaces and Nordic classicism.

Note Design Studio

Interiors and architecture studio redefining the contemporary Nordic aesthetic through the use of playful forms and colour combined with natural light and materials.

Nytorgsgatan 23, Stockholm

+46 8 656 88 04, notedesignstudio.se

Massproductions

Contemporary furniture company building on the clean, functional elegance of modernism.

Katarinavägen 11C, Stockholm

+46 8 789 03 90, massproductions.se

Hem

Independent design brand delivering imaginative, functional contemporary furniture of exceptional quality.

Torsgatan 16, Stockholm

+46 8 408 067 40, hem.com

Jacksons

Gallery specialising in 20th-century Scandinavian design, with a focus on Swedish classics.

Sibyllegatan 53, Stockholm

+46 70 545 40 49, jacksons.se

Venice

A global standout in terms of urban design and architecture, the city is also home to the Venice Biennale’s famed International Architecture Exhibition, while its glassmaking scene on the island of Murano continues to inspire.

Nason Moretti

Family-run Murano glassworks creating distinctive pieces finished in a range of hues and textures.

Calle Dietro Gli Orti 12, Venice

+39 041 739 020, nasonmoretti.com

Bruno

Graphic-design studio, exhibition space, specialist bookshop and publishing house focusing on visual communication.

Dorsoduro 2729, Venice

+39 041 523 0379, b-r-u-n-o.it

Laguna B

Firm creating contemporary Murano glassware, reinterpreting traditional goti de fornasa into collectable pieces.

Dorsoduro 3276, Venice

+39 041 098 6405, lagunab.com

Vienna

The legacy of the city’s golden age at the turn of the 20th century laid the foundations for the Austrian capital to remain full of vibrant creativity.

Eoos

Product and furniture studio designing for global brands, while also working on humanitarian projects for disadvantaged communities.

Zelinkagasse 2/6, Vienna

+43 1 4053987, eoos.com

Studio Es

Graphics and branding studio specialising in print and visual identity design.

Siebenbrunnengasse 21/5, Vienna

+43 664 8498717, studio-es.at

Jarosinski & Vaugoin

Celebrated silversmith creating pieces that range from cutlery to ornamental urns.

Zieglergasse 24, Vienna

+43 1 5233388, vaugoin.com

Warsaw

A hub of Eastern European talent, Warsaw’s modernist architectural heritage, informed by postwar reconstruction, continues to influence its contemporary design.

366 Concept

Brand specialising in reissuing classic mid-century Polish furniture using environmentally minded production methods.

Nowogrodzka 10/Apt 2, Warsaw

+48 57 760 73 66, eu.366concept.com

Tylko

Furniture label known for its bespoke and readily customisable shelving and storage systems.

Czerska 8/10, Warsaw

tylko.com

Maja Ganszyniec Studio

Design studio with a global roster of clients, creating products rooted in material honesty and refined forms.

Odynca 9/4, Warsaw

studioganszyniec.com

Zürich

The international typographic style – a graphic movement that prioritised clarity, order and legibility – had a significant influence on Zürich. Today, those effects on its foundational home can still be seen, from architecture to print.

MACH Architektur

Architecture practice creating elegant and robust buildings with a focus on precise details and materials.

Hardturmstrasse 76, Zürich

+41 44 248 36 50, macharch.ch

Lars Müller

Publisher of award-winning books on architecture, design and photography, renowned for its intellectual and aesthetic rigour.

Pfingstweidstrasse 6, Zürich

+41 44 274 37 40, lars-mueller-publishers.com

Charles O Job

Designer known for furniture and product design emphasising simple forms, rich colours and a multicultural sensibility.

Ottikerstrasse 53, Zürich

+41 44 361 14 20, charlesjob.com

Kodai and Associates

Architecture studio blending Japanese, Italian and Swiss influences to create detail-rich, intentional spaces.

Lavaterstrasse 45, Zürich

+41 44 536 39 83, kodaiandassociates.com

Edition VFO

Publishing house behind a wide range of editioned prints and artworks, promoting graphic art to a wider public.

Limmatstrasse 268, Zürich

+41 44 241 53 00, edition-vfo.ch

Milan Rohrer Studio

Industrial-design studio with a specialisation in transport, from autonomous aircraft-towing vehicles to modular fire engines.

AmWasser 55, Zürich

+41 78 677 42 73, milanrohrer.com

Middle East and Africa From Accra to Riyadh, a new generation of designers is drawing on millennia of artistic heritage and traditional craft to produce work that is deeply contextual, sustainable and forward-looking. The region's creative scene is imbued with a bold sense of optimism about the future.

Abu Dhabi

Emirati traditions meet ultra-modern aspirations as contemporary designers reimagine the city’s cultural heritage, using everything from traditional Islamic geometries to mashrabiya latticework.

Agata Kurzela Studio

Architecture, interiors and furniture-design studio producing sleek works that play with form, light and shadow.

kurzela.com

Fount

Design-minded concept shop celebrating good design with a world-class selection of objects, books and collectables.

Erth, Khor Al Maqta, Al Khaleej Al Arabi Road, Abu Dhabi

+971 58 540 5698, fountconcept.ae

Slash

Part of the Ripple Collective of Abu Dhabi-based creative businesses, this multidisciplinary studio works across strategy, branding, visual identity and spatial design.

Level 3, Erth, Khor Al Maqta, Al Khaleej Al Arabi Road, Abu Dhabi

+971 2 679 8800, ripplecollective.ae

Accra

Ghana’s capital embraces both traditional craft and Africa’s best new design. Vibrant textile traditions and local hardwoods, such as mahogany, shape the furniture industry.

Dot Ateliers

Creative residency and hub providing resources for artists and designers to deepen their practice.

254a Third Kaadjano St, Accra

dotateliers.space

Limbo Accra

Spatial-design practice working across public art, design and architectural production to challenge perceptions about the way we use buildings and develop cities.

limboaccra.online

Nav_S Baerbel Mueller

Architecture and design studio specialising in contemporary projects across western Africa.

nav-s.net

Beirut

At the crossroads of Mediterranean culture with a proud emphasis on Middle Eastern traditions, the Lebanese capital plays host to a design scene that is constantly rebuilding and reinventing itself.

Blatt Chaya

Family-owned tile producer reviving 19th-century artisanal tile-making practices with contemporary patterns.

POBox 5685 663, Al Midane Street, Dekweneh, Beirut

+961 1 695 222, blattchaya.com

Fabraca

Specialists in the design and making of bespoke lighting, this studio combines spatial design with in-house manufacturing expertise.

3rd Floor, Obeid Building, Bauchrieh Industrial City

+961 3 917 501, fabracastudios.com

Cairo

Five millennia of design heritage converge in Cairo, where specialist schools foster new talent while artisans in workshops across the city adapt ancient techniques for contemporary markets.

Dar Arafa Architecture

Contemporary architecture firm known for residential and commercial projects across the Middle East and North Africa.

New Cairo1, Cairo

+20 10 26000669, dararafa.com

Matter

Colourful brand-design and communications agency working in creative strategy and visual identity.

2ElMalekElAfdal, Zamalek, Cairo

+20 10 33960972, matterbranding.com

Timm Henger

Based in Cairo but with roots in Leipzig, Germany, this visual-communication studio produces striking, contemporary graphic works.

timmhenger.com

Cape Town

South Africa’s design capital has a creative scene full of manufacturing know-how and resourcefulness that produces architecture and furniture rooted in craft.

Lemon Furniture

Contemporary furniture-design studio creating distinctive pieces for residential and commercial spaces.

24 Waterkant Street, Cape Town

+27 66 035 3183, lemonfurniture.co

Monday Design

Graphic design and branding studio specialising in packaging and visual identity.

160 Sir Lowry Road, Cape Town

+27 82 454 5827, mondaydesign.co.za

James Mudge

Product and furniture designer creating sculptural pieces that blur the lines between art and function.

1 Calcutta Street, Paarden Eiland, Cape Town

+27 79 448 1683, jamesmudge.com

Anatomy Design

Leading retail outpost for furniture, lighting and homeware, working in close partnership with interiors studio Hesse Kleinloog.

7 HudsonStreet, DeWaterkant, CapeTown

+27 21 300 6071, anatomydesign.co.za

Dakar

Creativity blossoms in Senegal’s coastal capital, where designers are increasingly looking to work with local and indigenous materials, reducing reliance on imported goods.

Q08 Design Store

Curated design shop, connected to art and design centre Studio Quatorzerohuit, showcasing contemporary African design.

12 Avenue Georges Pompidou, Dakar

+221 78 100 14 08

Aissa Dione Tissus

Traditional and contemporary textile studio specialising in West African fabrics and patterns.

Parcel 104B Sodida, Dakar 1221 33 825 66 60, aissadionetissus.com

Atelier Kalm

Architecture studio focusing on sustainable and culturally responsive design solutions.

Fenêtre Mermoz 118, Immeuble D Mermoz, Dakar

kalm-architecture.com

Doha

The Qatari capital’s rapid transformation from fishing village to global creative hub is remarkable, with the city home to an international design festival and grand works of architecture by the likes of Jean Nouvel and Rem Koolhaas.

Sameh Elnahas

Graphic-design studio specialising in comestibles, applying striking visual identities to equally eye-catching packaging designs.

+974 3367 4742, samehelnahas.com

Albaker Architects

Architecture firm known for large-scale works, blending contemporary Middle Eastern design with international expertise.

Level 4, Ghanem Business Center, Ramada Signal, Doha

+974 4442 3963, albakerarchitects.com

Dubai

The UAE’s creative centre is a dynamic city where global starchitects inspire a new generation of design talent and regional manufacturing expertise is combined with an international outlook.

Mula Studio

Award-winning design studio creating architecture, interiors and installations inspired by the Emirati climate and traditional building methods.

5b 15A Street, Al Quoz, Dubai

mula.ae

Modu

Furniture and homeware brandslash-design consultancy focusing on furnishing spaces and cultivating distinct interior atmospheres.

+971 58 525 6638, modumethod.com

Waiwai

Research-based design studio creating innovative architecture, interior, product and material solutions.

Office 906, Emirates NBD Gold Building, Al Sabkha, Dubai

+971 4 298 5663, waiwaidesign.com

The Line Concept

Contemporary Emirati furniture brand with a Dubai facility producing handcrafted wares from solid wood, marble and metal.

Al Quoz Industrial, Dubai

+971 52 620 1160, thelineconcept.com

Studio Dua Abukhalaf

Interior-design studio known for elegant, light-filled residential and hospitality projects.

duaabukhalaf.com

Lagos

Nigeria’s megacity is home to one of West Africa’s strongest creative scenes. Here, rapid urbanisation and development work hand in hand with innovation.

Nmbello Studio

Award-winning contemporary furniture and product-design practice, specialising in collectable and handcrafted wares.

nmbello.com

Studio Lani

Design studio producing wares inspired by West African maker traditions and forms.

studio-lani.com

Oshinowo Studio

Architecture firm known for innovative contemporary design and research-led projects, spanning high-end residences, major cultural commissions and community-minded housing projects.

5th Floor, CBC Tower, Lagos

+234 201 293 0622, oshinowostudio.com

Marrakech

Berber, Arabic and French design traditions collide to shape Marrakech’s design scene. Artisans can be found adapting ancient woodcarving and metalworking skills for contemporary furniture markets, while architects embrace traditional building techniques.

Beni

Contemporary rug specialists showcasing Moroccan craftsmanship while also building the capacity of local communities.

benirugs.com

E-H Atelier d’Architectures

Design studio known for its boxy, light-filled, high-end residential work.

Manar Residence, El Bahja No 69, Marrakech

eharchitectes.com

Bouchra Boudoua

Ceramic brand also working from Casablanca, combining ancestral pottery-making techniques with a modern Moroccan aesthetic.

bouchraboudoua.com

Nairobi

Nairobi’s creatives are resourcefully responding to its rapid development in this East African design hub. Local hardwoods and traditional basketweaving techniques inspire contemporary furniture making.

Cave Bureau

Architecture and research practice exploring the interconnected relationship between architecture, urbanism, nature and culture.

PO Box 50565 00200, Kilimani, Nairobi

+254 793 804 463, cave.co.ke

Studio Mehta Architecture

Contemporary architecture firm creating residential, commercial and cultural projects that blur the lines between interior and exterior.

+254 110 008 397, studiomehta.com

Riyadh

Saudi Arabia’s capital is on track to achieve its goal of becoming a global creative contender. Design schools and an emerging design week are nurturing a new crop of talent.

Lucas Barceló

Design studio creating contemporary furniture and product design, with joyful forms inspired by Middle Eastern cultures.

2568 7118 Muhammad Ibn Rashid Al Uraini, Al Diriyah Al Jadidah, Riyadh 1966 53 241 6754, lucasbarcelo.com

Hobal

Culturally driven product, homeware and furniture brand dedicated to preserving and promoting the rich heritage of Saudi Arabia.

1966 53 905 5015, hobal.sa

Muntj Studio

Craft-led brand creating meaningful, Saudi-inspired products in the centre of Riyadh.

1966 53 116 1173, muntjstudio.replit.app

North America From Chicago’s modernist heritage to Mexico City’s mid-century modernism, North America boasts an enviable variety of design influences. While Los Angeles and Vancouver draw inspiration from nature, New York and San Francisco push technological boundaries. The region remains a global leader in shaping the built environment.

Chicago

Birthplace of the skyscraper and some of the world’s finest modernist architects, Chicago remains an architectural leader thanks to firms such as Skidmore Owings & Merrill and Studio Gang.

Converge Architecture

Design firm focused on sustainable design and urban development through community-minded projects.

1100 West Cermak Road, Suite 522, Chicago 11 815 535 1071, convergearchitecture.com

Mobile Makers

Non-profit focused on tech and creative skills development.

1757 North Kimball Avenue, Suite 107, Chicago

+1 773 900 2540, mobilemakers.org

Norman Teague Design Studio

Light forms, clean lines, honest materials and a respect for function define the work of this furniture-focused design-build practice.

4429 West Division Street, Chicago

normanteaguedesignstudios.com

Navillus Woodworks

Custom woodworking studio creating bespoke furniture and architectural millwork.

2100 North Major Avenue, Chicago

+1 312 375 2680, navilluswoodworks.com

Los Angeles

Abundant natural light and a balmy climate combine with car culture and the entertainment industry to inform southern California’s airy design aesthetic.

Kalon

Furniture-design company creating refined pieces with US craftspeople from responsibly sourced materials.

3559 1/2 West CasitasAvenue, LosAngeles

+1 323 928 2161, kalonstudios.com

AD Miller

Architecture firm making furniture and residential and hospitality projects defined by clean lines and honest materials.

5801Venice Boulevard, Los Angeles

+1 310 490 8673, ad-miller.com

Commune Shop

Retail arm of its namesake design studio, offering curated furniture, objects and home accessories.

2504West 7th Street, Suite A, Los Angeles

+1 310 855 9080, communedesign.shop

OWIU Design

Only Way Is Up (OWIU) is an interior-design and architecture practice creating spaces defined by considered craftsmanship and a dash of Southeast Asian aesthetics.

1850 Industrial Street,107, Los Angeles

+1 213 590 5251, owiu-design.com

Nuova Group

Nuova – an acronym for New Understanding of Various Artifacts – is a multidisciplinary design practice, working across product and spatial design, drawing inspiration from the tech and luxury industries.

nuova.us

Mexico City

Home to arguably North America’s most vibrant design scene, Mexico City is where colourful mid-century modernism meets sustainable contemporary architecture. There’s a focus on local craft too, with furniture makers working hand in hand with manufacturers.

Fernanda Canales

Architecture meets academia at this studio known for innovative residential and institutional design that responds to cultural context and enhances social fabric.

fernandacanales.com

BlancasMorán

Architecture studio working across office, residential and leisure spaces, with projects defined by savvy conceptual layouts and fine details.

SierraVentana 700, LomasdeChapultepec, MexicoCity

blancasmoran.com

La Metropolitana

Based in a former textile factory, this is a furniture maker with a social cause – its workshops place an emphasis on upskilling craftspeople.

Dr Lucio 181, Doctores, Mexico City

+52 55 8791 7182, lametropolitana.com

Sofia Elias

This Guadalajara-born, Mexico City-based sculptor, draughtsperson, designer and architect is defined by experimentation across materials and typologies.

sofiaelias.mx

Alejandra Perini

Colombia-born product designer with a strong emphasis on craftsmanship and materiality, with wares defined by pops of colour and curving forms.

alejandraperini.com

New York

The grid system and vertical ambition drive this regional design capital, with skyscraper innovation, small-space solutions and cultural diversity.

Galerie Was

Contemporary gallery and design space showcasing collectable design and homeware from emerging and established creatives.

301 Broome Street, NewYork

galeriewas.com

Roman and Williams Guild

Modern-day studio creating furniture, lighting and home accessories presented alongside curated handcrafted goods from global artisans.

53 Howard Street, NewYork

+1 212 852 9099, rwguild.com

Solid Objectives Idenburg Liu

Architecture studio working on new constructions and adaptive reuse projects, with an ambition to shape a stronger civic realm and interface between public and private spaces.

42 Adelphi Street, NewYork

+1 718 624 6666, solidobjectives.com

Studio Zewde

Leading landscape-architecture practice, creating everything from gardens to civic spaces that respond to place and local culture through form, function, materiality and physical connections to wider landscapes.

218 Lenox Avenue, NewYork

+1 212 518 1548, studio-zewde.com

Civilian

Design studio guided by hospitality principles, creating welcoming interiors that pay respect to the architecture and its users.

141 Flushing Avenue, NewYork

civilianprojects.com

Seitz

Swiss-American furniture brand, creating made-in-Switzerland furniture that champions craft and slow living.

11 347 599 1403, studioseitz.com

San Francisco

The Bay Area’s technology industry pushes innovations in fields from furniture to architecture. It’s a drive to rethink the future that is supported by some of the country’s top design schools in Berkeley and Stanford.

Hood Design Studio

Landscape-architecture firm specialising in community-centred design and projects concerned with environmental justice.

3001 San Pablo Avenue, Oakland 11 510 595 0688, hooddesignstudio.com

Fuseproject

Innovative design consultancy creating low- and high-tech consumer products, from simple timber stools and ceramics to robotic bassinets and electric trucks.

1401 16th Street, San Francisco

fuseproject.com

Heath Ceramics

Small-scale pottery studio established in 1948 that has evolved into a much-loved contemporary ceramics company creating handcrafted tiles, dinnerware and architectural products.

2900 18th Street, San Francisco

11 415 361 5552, heathceramics.com

Toronto

Canada’s best creatives converge in its biggest city, thanks to a strong manufacturing base and abundance of design-minded events and festivals.

Coolican & Company

Small-batch furniture design and fabrication studio producing solid wood furniture with heirloom-quality construction and timeless appeal.

368 Mill Street, Dundas, Ontario

coolicanandcompany.com

Mary Ratcliffe Studio

Studio whose output is driven by a small group of talented craftspeople producing handmade furniture defined by gentle curves and sculptural masses.

+1 416 616 1942, maryratcliffe.studio

Yabu Pushelberg

International design firm known for furniture design and luxury hospitality, residential and retail projects.

55 Booth Avenue, Toronto

+1 416 778 9779, yabupushelberg.com

Odami

Spanish and Canadian influences combine at this design agency, which creates soulful and functional spaces and objects that blend the pragmatic with the expressive.

174 Spadina Avenue Unit 502, Toronto

+1 416 218 1101, odami.ca

Vancouver

The Pacific Northwest influences Vancouver’s nature-inspired design aesthetic. Strong environmental consciousness drives everything from sustainable furniture manufacturing to architecture.

A-N-D

Contemporary lighting design company creating minimalist fixtures with a focus on craftsmanship.

1951 Franklin Street, Vancouver

+1 604 563 6938, a-n-d.com

Bocci

Glassmaking specialists creating sculptural contemporary lighting fixtures with innovative glass techniques.

495 Railway Street, Vancouver

+1 604 639 5195, bocci.com

South America South America's contemporary design scene builds on the foundations laid by 20th-century modernists and a resourceful industry that embraces local resources. It's a continent of opportunity, where socially minded design and architecture exist in tune with the environment.

Medellín

The Colombian city’s 21st-century transformation demonstrates how building socially minded architecture, embracing greenery and car-free transport can heal communities and foster hope.

Fango

Led by Francisco Jaramillo, this studio works at the intersection of art and design, creating collectable pieces using local materials and craftsmanship to address social and environmental challenges.

info@fangostudio.com

Tu Taller

Colombian furniture and homeware brand that blends advanced digital manufacturing with traditional craftsmanship to create affordable and original products and spaces.

Calle 10, 43C-81, El Poblado, Medellín

tutallerdesign.com

ALH Arquitectura

Led by two brothers, this architecture firm is known for its meticulous attention to detail and projects that consider environmental impact.

Carrera 30, 4-45, Forever W&L Building, Medellín

+57 407 7891, alhtaller.com

Buenos Aires

Buenos Aires has been shaped by European immigration, with Spanish, French and Italian architectural influences prominent throughout the Argentinian capital. Genius loci is embraced in the form of indigenous materials, prominently used in the local furniture-making scene.

Cupla Arquitectura

Emerging architecture studio that prioritises fine detailing and craftsmanship, creating projects with harmonious physical identities.

Paroissien 3849, Saavedra, Buenos Aires

+549 11 5134 0152, cuplaarquitectura.com

Pedro Ignacio Yañez

Architecture studio that focuses on residential projects whose forms often examine the relationship between solid and void, indoors and out.

Virrey del Pino 2446 6i, Los Eucaliptos Building, Buenos Aires

+549 11 6978 4184, pedroyanez.com.ar

Sur del Cruz

This furniture studio and workshop operates at the intersection of design and art, creating works driven by expertise with wood and a commitment to artisanal knowledge.

surdelcruz.com

Santiago

Mountainous landscapes and seismic activity inform Chile’s design culture, where earthquake-resistant construction meets European-influenced architectural aesthetics.

Bravo

Working across object, interior and furniture design, this studio blends local manufacturing with new technologies, prioritising simple, thoughtful making processes and design solutions.

EliodoroYáñez 2187, Office 11, Providencia, Santiago

bravo.io

NueveDesignStudio

Industrial-design studio known for developing objects and furniture that are characterful and respond to the needs of contemporary lifestyles.

+569 9978 2810, nuevedesignstudio.com

CristiánRomeroValente

Residential-architecture firm whose work is defined by an ability to strip down forms to their most essential, seamlessly integrating clean lines, natural light and the surrounding environment.

+569 9345 3252, romerovalente.cl

Rio de Janeiro

Rio de Janeiro’s design culture embraces indoor-outdoor living. Carnival culture influences the city’s colourful, celebratory interior designs, while favela innovations inspire adaptive housing solutions.

Studio Leandro Neves

Design studio focusing on residential projects, emphasising minimalist forms and drawing influence from rationalist architecture.

Avenida Nossa Senhorade Copacabana, 195–Sala1415, Rio de Janeiro

+55 21 3259 5883, studioleandroneves.com

Ecomimesis

Landscape studio that integrates a scientific understanding of natural processes in its work, helping to foster relationships between people and the environment.

Rua Jardim Botânico, 468, Rio de Janeiro

+55 21 3495 2302, ecomimesis.com.br

São Paulo

A modernist architectural heritage and a strong manufacturing base inform contemporary practice, cementing São Paulo as one of Latin America’s leading creative scenes.

Palma

This studio combines the fields of art and architecture in projects across a multitude of scales and typologies, from building to set design.

palmapalma.com.br

Isabel Duprat Arquitetura Paisagística

Landscape-architecture studio known for residential projects that integrate with and promote the value of the existing environment.

+55 11 3088 1826, isabelduprat.com

Metro Arquitetos Associados

This architecture studio brings a high level of technical rigour to projects from master planning to urban interventions and renovations of historic buildings.

Avenida Ipiranga 344, Room 251A, São Paulo

+55 11 3255 1221, metroarquitetos.com.br

Etel

Gallery specialising in furniture created by Brazil’s greatest designers and artists since the turn of the 20th century.

Alameda Gabriel Monteiro da Silva, 1834, São Paulo

+55 11 3064 1266, etel.design

Asia & Oceania A blend of global influences and deep-rooted local traditions mean that architecture and design scenes are ever evolving in Asia and Oceania – almost always imbued with a strong sense of place and a growing respect for traditional practice.

Auckland

New Zealand’s biggest city trades on multicultural influences, with a strong embrace of local materials and microclimates, thanks to its spectacular waterfront setting and Indigenous history.

Monk Mackenzie

Multidisciplinary studio creating elegant, sculptural and poetic architecture, from residential to civic projects.

106-108 Quay Street, Auckland

+64 9 600 3335, monkmackenzie.com

Resident

Design house merging Kiwi manufacturing excellence with design concepts defined by pure forms to create sleek furniture and lighting.

9C Exmouth Street Eden Terrace, Auckland

+64 21 207 9213, resident.co.nz

Studio South

Creative agency working across brand development, packaging design and wayfinding strategy, building cohesive visual identities.

27 Hargreaves Street, Saint Marys Bay, Auckland

+64 09 379 6434, studiosouth.co.nz

Bangkok

Complex urban waterways and a tropical climate have influenced Bangkok’s design evolution, where traditional teak architecture meets sleek contemporary malls and high-rise towers.

Landprocess

Landscape-architecture firm committed to tackling the climate crisis by creating carbon-sequestering and resilient urban landscapes.

+66 2 641 8483, landprocess.co.th

Studio Make

Located near Bangkok, this studio works on everything from architecture and interiors to furniture design and prefabricated construction, all created by its hands-on team of designers and makers.

44/4 Soi Baan Sai Ma, Rattanathibet Road, Nonthaburi

+66 2 528 6212, studiomake.com

Hong Kong

East meets West in Hong Kong, creating a distinctive fusion of style, evidenced in everything from the city’s architecture to works by local creative studios.

One Bite Design

Multidisciplinary design company looking to create better emotional connections between people and physical spaces through placemaking and urban interventions.

50-54 Lok Ku Road, Sheung Wan

+852 2803 0202, onebitedesign.com

Joyce Wang Studio

Interior-architecture studio known for luxury hospitality and residential design projects.

12 Kennedy Street, Wan Chai

+852 2804 1138, joycewangstudio.com

Design Eight Five Two

Interdisciplinary design studio working across architecture, identity design and interiors, creating places and spaces deeply rooted in local vernaculars.

1F Arran Tower, 7 Arran, Kowloon

+852 2385 2228, designeightfivetwo.com

Jakarta

Indonesia’s capital has smartly built neighbourhoods embracing greenery, with traditional batik textiles and carved furniture techniques informing the contemporary design of everything from furniture to graphics.

Bitte

This design firm takes a holistic approach to creating architectural and interior environments across hospitality and residential projects.

Jalan Jurang Mangu Barat No 8, Tangerang Selatan

+62 811 8581 773, bitte-design.com

Andra Matin

Celebrated architect integrating tropical modernism with Indonesian vernacular traditions, with an emphasis on natural ventilation, local materials and a seamless blend of indoor and outdoor spaces.

Jalan Manyar III Blok O-3 Kavling 29-30 No 4-6, Bintaro Jaya Sektor I, Jakarta Selatan

+62 21 735 3338, andramatin.com

Thinking Room Inc

Branding and design company that combines graphic work with strategic thinking, creating clear narratives.

Citylofts Sudirman, Suite 919, Jalan Kyai Haji Mas Mansyur, Kavling 121, Jakarta

+62 21 2555 8596, thinkingroominc.com

Kyoto

Japan’s former imperial capital retains links to its storied past through the numerous furniture firms working in the city, building on its legacy of craft.

Koyori

Furniture brand working with creatives from across the globe, blending Japanese craftsmanship with high-end international design.

+81 075 241 3783, koyori-jp.com

Endo Shojiro Design

Architecture and design studio creating refined spaces with a traditional Japanese sensibility.

83 Nishishichijo Minaminishinocho, Shimogyo-ku, Kyoto

+81 075 201 7086, endo-design.jp

Kohseki

Design firm with divisions for Japanese-style lighting fixtures and Danish-inspired furniture, glass and objects, bringing together two manufacturing cultures.

15 Nishi Goshoden-cho, Murasakino, Kita-Ku, Kyoto

+81 075 415 2818, kohseki.com

Melbourne

Design seemingly permeates every corner of Australia’s cultural capital. There’s a strong understanding of branding, splashed across café windows and coffee packaging, with design-minded retailers and some of the country’s best architects.

Tuckbox Design

Custom cabinetry specialists using technology and meticulous craftsmanship to produce high-quality, ready-to-assemble shelves, cupboards and more.

2/87 MerolaWay, Campbellfield

+61 432 156 077, tuckbox.com.au

The Company You Keep

Branding agency creating powerful but understated work, spanning digital, print, architecture, content and visual-identity campaigns.

15 Bedford Street, Collingwood

+61 03 8578 3548, tcyk.com.au

Breathe

A pioneering architecture firm, renowned for developing beautiful, community-focused urban housing that is socially and financially sustainable.

7 Alfred Place, Melbourne

+61 03 9381 2007, breathe.com.au

Brud Studia

Furniture- and object-design studio combining brutalist and primitive design methods with contemporary production methods.

122 Gertrude Street, Fitzroy

brudstudia.com

Volker Haug

Decorative lighting practice creating pared-back, elegant and finely detailed pieces informed by a sense of discovery and experimentation.

2-12 St Phillip Street, Brunswick East

+61 03 9387 1803, volkerhaug.com

Mumbai

India’s financial capital has an equally bustling creative scene, where art deco buildings provide the backdrop for contemporary design innovation.

Casegoods

Furniture line of architecture studio Case Design that creates products rooted in ancient craft traditions and contemporary aesthetics.

A-49, Nandjyot Industrial Estate Andheri Kurla Road, Mumbai

+91 80972 70837, casegoods.in

Aequo

Design gallery dedicated to advancing Indian craftsmanship by connecting global creatives with local artisans to produce innovative, collectable furniture.

Unit 11, 1st Floor, Devidas Mansion Boman Behram Marg, Mumbai

aequo.in

Samira Rathod Design Atelier

Architecture studio creating spaces informed by local culture and history to foster relationships between people and their surroundings.

420-421, Unique Industrial Estate, TwinTowerLane, SVSRoad, Mumbai

+91 22 24327249, srda.co

Seoul

A regional powerhouse, Seoul has a strong manufacturing tradition thanks to a postwar production boom. It’s a legacy that translates to strong product design today.

Studio FNT

Graphic-design studio and visual-identity specialists bringing clarity and coherence to corporate brands and cultural clients.

32 Noksapyeong-daero 40na-gil, Yongsan District,Seoul

studiofnt.com

Mass Studies

Award-winning design firm creating designs that draw inspiration from traditional Korean architecture while meeting contemporary needs.

46 Hoenamu-ro 44ga-gil, Yongsan District, Seoul

+82 2-790-6528, massstudies.com

Singapore

A distinctive blend of multicultural influences and a pragmatic approach to urban challenges results in a particularly innovative design scene in the Lion City.

Supermama

Design brand and museum shop blending contemporary Singaporean design with Japanese craftsmanship to create fine porcelain homeware.

213 Henderson Road,01-01, Singapore

+65 9615 7473, supermamastore.com

Practice Theory

Branding and creative agency using strategic storytelling to create distinct and lasting brand identities.

4B Lorong 32 Geylang, Singapore

practicetheory.com.sg

Right Angle Studio

Interior-design firm creating residential and commercial spaces defined by rich materiality, an efficient use of space and timeless appeal.

280 Woodlands Industrial Park E5, 08-19, Singapore

+65 8087 1552, rightanglestudio.com.sg

Sydney

Sydney’s creative scene is shaped by its spectacular harbour setting, balmy climate and strong culture of outdoor living, producing optimistic and environmentally minded design work.

Arent & Pyke

Architecture studio making colourful, material-rich environments that engage the senses and uplift the spirit.

7 Nickson Street

+61 02 9331 2802, arentpyke.com

The Letters

Type foundry creating contemporary and expressive fonts with progressive, inventive and high-quality typographic solutions.

+61 02 9517 4871, theletters.co

Studio Henry Wilson

Design firm producing furniture, lighting and accessories with a focus on utilitarianism and honouring the imperfect beauty of handcrafted objects.

87 Paddington Street

+61 02 9159 3963, studiohenrywilson.com

Actuel Studio

Multidisciplinary design studio specialising in brand-identity development and expression, working with clients across fashion, retail and publishing.

3/82 Myrtle Street, actuel.studio

Dangar Barin Smith

Landscape-design practice combining horticultural expertise with in-house construction to create lush gardens for residential and hospitality projects.

19 Rochester Street

+61 02 9316 9044, dangarbarinsmith.com.au

Taipei

The Taiwanese capital’s thriving design scene draws on the East Asian city’s historic resilience and a forward-thinking spirit that brings together tradition and innovation.

Waterfrom Design

This firm’s name explains its design ethos, which is grounded in the belief that interior design and architecture should be like water – fluid and malleable.

5F, 35, Alley 20, Lane 407, Tiding Boulevard, Neihu District, Taipei City

+886 2 2700 5007, waterfrom.com

Motif Planning & Design Consultants

Landscape-design firm working to create aesthetically original and environmentally responsive parks and urban plans.

4F, 278, Section 1, Xiyuan Road, Wanhua District, Taipei City

motifla.com.tw

Tokyo

Fire, earthquakes and rapid economic development laid the foundations for Tokyo’s dynamic architecture and its design scene, which plays host to numerous bubbly branding studios and sleek architecture outfits.

Keiji Ashizawa Design

Design firm that is renowned for creating finely detailed spaces, overseeing everything from architecture and interiors to furniture.

5-6-13 Asakusabashi, Taito-ku, Tokyo

keijidesign.com

Design Studio S

Industrial-design studio producing a diverse range of products, from electronic goods to furniture, defined by a joyful aesthetic and intuitive use.

1-12-24-MT3-2F, Mita, Meguro-ku, Tokyo

design-ss.com

Karimoku Commons

Gallery-like space that is dedicated to its namesake furniture group, which oversees design research, production and the development of architectural case studies, rooted in a deep appreciation for Japanese timber.

2-22-5 Nishiazabu, Minato-ku, Tokyo

commons.karimoku.com

MMA Inc

Architecture firm that draws inspiration from nature to create buildings made from traditional materials at a human scale.

3-5-33 1F Aobadai, Meguro, Tokyo

m-m-architecture.com

Tank

Construction company and design studio delivering well-crafted spaces, from retail and hospitality to commercial sectors.

2-29-11 Sakurashinmachi, Setagaya-ku, Tokyo

+81 3 5799 6684, tank-tokyo.jp

Wellington

New Zealand’s cultural hub has a creative scene that is shaped by its waterfront setting and seismic conditions, which drive creative architectural solutions and flexible planning.

KlimType Foundry

Typography studio creating contemporary typefaces and font families for global use.

23-B Totara Road, Miramar

klim.co.nz

Seear-Budd Ross

Architecture firm creating atmospheric residential, commercial and public buildings.

+64 27 715 7990, seearbuddross.com