Jose Gourmet’s canned fish delights both palate and eye

Few food and beverage packages reflect the feeling of sun and sea quite like the branding for fish conservas. Canned seafood has long been a headline act in summer lunches throughout the Mediterranean and on Europe’s Atlantic coast, used in everything from niçoise-style salads and bruschetta to pasta dishes. Capturing this sunny outlook is Portuguese brand Jose Gourmet, whose tins stand out on shelves across the globe – and not just because of the quality of the product within (which is outstanding).

With packaging made from grey card, brown paper and recycled materials, every can features artwork made in collaboration with designers, artists and illustrators. Alongside the simple typography is an eclectic variety of styles, some clear and colourful, others cartoonish or abstract – but all distinctive and personal. “It is gratifying to see how every illustration has become an object of appreciation, both as individual pieces and as a whole,” says Luís Mendonça, designer, partner and art director of Jose Gourmet. “They have become indispensable because of the differences between them.”

Mendonça founded Jose Gourmet with his friend Adriano Ribeiro in 2008. Early in their enterprise, the duo recognised the power of packaging to elevate their offering and invited 12 prominent Portuguese children’s illustrators to work with the brand, in an attempt to widen appreciation for canned goods. This list has now ballooned to almost 90 contributors and includes the founders’ friends, alongside students, established artists and designers who are at the very beginning of their careers.

For those involved, the commissions have become projects that connect them to Portuguese heritage through a community of local artists. “The brand stands out not only for the excellence of its ingredients but also for its bold and thoughtful design strategy,” says Marlene Couchiero, a graphic designer based in Porto who created the artwork for Jose Gourmet’s small sardines in tomato sauce.

She saw the collaboration as a chance to share artistic space with a group of designers whose work she already admired. “The fact that Jose Gourmet chooses to collaborate with local artists, giving visibility to different voices and a range of styles, makes for a powerful gesture of cultural affirmation through design.”

The project is an imaginative, thoughtful way to build an authentic and personal brand identity, while championing local heritage. What more could you want from a can of tinned sardines in lemon and olive oil on a summer afternoon?

