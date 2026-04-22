A French-Dutch hospitality crossover might sound like an unlikely combo – but hear us out. The new Bouillon d’Amsterdam in Hotel Die Port van Cleve, just behind the Dutch capital’s bustling Dam Square, takes the cheap-and-cheerful charm of Parisian bouillons and adds a local touch. Here, you’ll find the kinds of ingredients that are synonymous with the grand hotel from which the venue spawned – think wood panelling, a red marble bar and a sense of being in a neighbourhood watering hole – without losing the fail-safe characteristics of the restaurant’s Parisian counterparts.

“A bouillon is timeless: it’s all about good food in a welcoming setting with efficient service, all at an accessible price,” says Michiel van der Eerde, who co-founded the bistro with hospitality veterans Nick van der Meer, Tom de Rooij and Jasper Albers. “Those principles never really go out of style.”

(Images: Kirsten Schotema)

Bouillon d’Amsterdam’s menu leans into Gallic classics. Expect to find everything from rustic terrine de campagne and steak frites with buttery Café de Paris sauce to crème caramel, good table wines and crusty baguettes. But the key to its success is that this isn’t merely a pastiche. Instead, it fills a gap in the city’s dining market for brisk service, shared tables and excellent but unpretentious food.

“We hope to become the table of the city,” De Rooij tells Monocle, explaining that he and his co-founders spent four years planning and, latterly, making numerous visits to the French capital with the goal of creating something special back home. “We hope that when you’re handed the bill, you’ll think to yourself, ‘Let’s come here again next week.’” Bouillon d’Amsterdam proves that there’s still room for time-tested ideas if you can get the recipe right.

bouillondamsterdam.nl