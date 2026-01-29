 Skip to main content
Currently being edited in London

Daily inbox intelligence from Monocle

Middle Child, the Dubai restaurant that’s a world of its own

Beirut-born chef Lynn Hazim’s debut restaurant in Dubai’s Alserkal Avenue arts hub, combines comforting food with a gourmet grocer and a cookbook shop that stocks more than 500 titles.

Writer
Photographer

“I have always loved the idea of places where food, culture and community intersect,” says Dubai-based chef Lynn Hazim. She is telling Monocle about her first restaurant venture, Middle Child, in the city’s Alserkal Avenue compound. The convivial spot combines a warm dining space with a retail nook that offers a selection of hard-to-find pantry staples and hundreds of cookbooks.

Middle child restaurant founder Lynn Hazim
Founder Lynn Hazim
Coffee cups stacked on a coffee machine at Middle Child
Start your morning right
Cosy corner at Middle Child
Cosy corner
Club sandwich served at Middle Child, Dubai
Club Sandwich

“It’s the kind of place that I have always wished existed in Dubai,” says Hazim, who drew on her Lebanese roots and wide travels to shape Middle Child’s simple yet satisfying menu, which features labneh yuzu kosho dip and cured sea bass, alongside nostalgia-inducing desserts such as banoffee pie and cheesecake.

Hazim, herself a middle child, sees the space as a nod to her upbringing. “Middle children tend to build their own little worlds,” she says. For her, that instinct has translated into a love for hosting in a place where diners feel that they truly belong.
AlSerkal Avenue, WH 13A, Dubai

Monocle Cart

You currently have no items in your cart.
  • Subtotal:
  • Discount:
  • Shipping:
  • Total:
Checkout

Shipping will be calculated at checkout.

For orders shipping to the United States, please refer to our FAQs for information on import duties and regulations

All orders placed outside of the EU that exceed €1,000 in value require customs documentation. Please allow up to two additional business days for these orders to be dispatched.

Not ready to checkout? Continue Shopping