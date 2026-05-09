Seven of Thailand’s best bars and restaurants for drinking and dining in style

Seek out the best bites and well-poured drinks from Phuket to Koh Samui with our guide to Thailand’s top tables.

Spicy, sour, sweet, salty and bitter: Thai cuisine celebrates harmony and transforms meals into experiences that engage the senses. Better still, a trip to this sunny nation gives visitors the opportunity to try its regional specialities. When in the north, sample authentic khao soi (noodle soup); in the centre, seek out sticky jasmine rice and refined royal cuisine; and in the south, enjoy ample seafood and bold, fiery curries. You needn’t fear going hungry at any hour – the readily available street food is unrivalled.

We cover all this and more in our latest travel guide, Thailand: The Monocle Handbook, available to pre-order now. Below, we select a few drinking-and-dining highlights from the book, from multicourse seafood feasts and reinterpretations of traditional fare to contemporary cafés and buzzy cocktail bars run by bright entrepreneurs.











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1.

Charmkrung

Bangkok

This Thai tapas bar on Charoen Krung Road is the sister restaurant of Charmgang and Charmkok, both of which are nearby. “Our menu is an eclectic mix of takes on Thai drinking snacks, old-school recipes that don’t often make it onto menus and dishes that we have fun with, such as the Thai porchetta and pani puri with a crab salad,” says Kiki Sontiyart, co-founder of Charmkrung. As it closes at 23.00, it’s the perfect spot for late-night dining.

6th floor, 839 Charoen Krung Rd

2.

Blackitch Artisan Kitchen

Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai has one of the most exciting culinary scenes in the country. Its street food and professional kitchens blend modern creativity with many ethnic heritages, including Lan Na and hill-tribe traditions. Here, Phanuphol Bulsuwan, known as chef Black, serves a 10-course menu adapted every three months according to the season. “Our jungle curry kaeng paa uses jackfruit in three forms wrapped in a taco shell in a reinterpretation of a central-style dish,” says Bulsuwan. “The recipe uses traditional flavours and produce sourced nearby, interpreted through global techniques.”

blackitch.com

3.

Kaen

Khon Kaen

After a decade of working in the food industry together, Paisarn Cheewinsiriwat and Kanyarat “Jib” Thanomsaeng saw the opportunity to create their own place, putting emphasis on sourcing ingredients as close to the restaurant as possible. Their menu explores an array of Thai classics such as beef cooked with chestnuts and jackfruit seeds in a vibrant massaman sauce, and sea bass baked in parchment with a herb broth.

140/64 Soi Adulyaram 3 Nai Mueang

4.

Samut

Phuket

Samut puts seafood at the heart of its multicourse tasting menu. Fresh catches are enhanced by local spices and prepared to southern taste. Banana shrimp and lobster can be found alongside tiger prawns and razor clams. Don’t miss the traditional Phuket dessert tu bo, which features root vegetables and coconut cream.

samutphuket.com

5.

Easterly

Chanthaburi

Motion-graphics designer Khanapong Pumarin established this local winner with the aim of channeling the community feel of a social club into a café that also moonlights as a bar. The concept and the smart interior – a timeless mix of bare brick, wood and exquisite lighting – has proved a success among young locals. There are even rooms for overnight stays. On the opposite side of the street is Cap, a café run by Pumarin’s sister.

182 Sukhaphiban Rd

6.

The Norm

Bangkok

On big nights here, the decks will be spinning in two venues: The Main Hall and The Terrace, The Norm’s outdoor spritz bar. The Whispering Room – a speakeasy that serves Japanese whisky and plays jazz on vinyl – provides a more intimate atmosphere. Everything about The Norm, from the music to the dress code, has been designed to make it feel inviting. “We are in an expensive building but I don’t want this to feel too exclusive,” says founder Sitthan “Turk” Sa-Nguankun.

thenormbangkok.com

(Image: Duangsuda Kittivattananon)

7.

House of Suzy

Koh Samui

UK-born New Zealander William Norbert-Munns relocated to Koh Samui in 2021, as the strain of running more than 20 business ventures in Cambodia encouraged him to seek out a slower pace of life. Unable to sit idle for long, the entrepreneur opened House of Suzy, a cocktail bar that caters for the creative residents of Lamai. It features deep burgundy tones and soft lighting in a sultry interior that nods to mid-century Shanghai. The menu includes handmade dim sum alongside reinvented classic cocktails.

houseofsuzylamai.com