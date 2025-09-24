Three new hotels worth a reservation: Exploring Villa Pétrusse, The Eve Sydney, and The Telegraph Tbilisi

1.

Villa Pétrusse

Luxembourg

A short stroll from the Adolphe Bridge stands the stately Villa Pétrusse. Despite its scale, the building retains the intimacy of a family retreat. Following a five-year renovation, it’s now a hotel that’s part of the Relais & Châteaux group. The listed 1880 townhouse is in Ville Haute, the oldest district of the grand duchy’s capital.

French interior designer Tristan Auer transformed the 22 guest rooms, aided by artisans from the region: think hand-painted wallpaper, neo-gothic fireplaces and pieces by Luxembourgish painter Sosthène Weis. Chef Kim de Dood – fresh from Michelin-starred kitchens in cities from Kuala Lumpur to Dubai – runs Le Lys restaurant. Highlights on the menu include eel with lait ribot (buttermilk) and monkfish with yuzu kosho (a Japanese seasoning).

villapetrusse.lu

(Image: Amaury Laparra)

2.

The Eve

Sydney

This 102-key hotel in Redfern’s dining and lifestyle mecca Wunderlich Lane is part of a broader project by SJB design studio’s Adam Haddow, Daniel Baffsky of landscape architecture firm 360 Degrees, Allan Vidor of developer Toga Group and George Livissianis, the interior architect behind Sydney restaurants Olympus and Lottie. Beyond the red-tiled entrance, Bar Julius features ceiling murals by artist Louise Olsen, while leafy gardens pay tribute to a nursery that flourished on the site almost 200 years ago. It’s a place to unwind, with greenery framing its public spaces and the rooftop pool.

theevehotel.com.au

(Image: Georg Roske)

3.

The Telegraph

Tbilisi

In the 1960s the Central Post Office and Telegraph building linked Georgia to the world from Rustaveli Avenue, one of Tbilisi’s main thoroughfares. Now discerning travellers fill the space. Reimagined by Shanghai-based architects Neri&Hu, the building reopened in June – this time as 239-key hotel The Telegraph. “Our aspiration was that it would become a piazza for the city,” says Lyndon Neri, half of the design duo. The Georgian capital is brimming with creativity and culture, and the Telegraph – with its library, courtyard garden by Dutch landscape designer Piet Oudolf and Thai restaurant by chef Rose Chalalai Singh – is right at the heart of the buzz. Tatuza, the city’s top jazz club, hums into the night downstairs.

telegraphhotel.com